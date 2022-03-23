Travel is, without a doubt, a key driver of economic growth. Why? Because in Puerto Rico, more than one worker in ten is employed in the tourism industry. This economic sector also accounts for more than $2,500 million in spending annually, contributing $99 million in tax revenue last year and putting 80,000 people to work.
But the travel and tourism sector were the hardest hit by Hurricane Maria and the pandemic. When travel slowed, and businesses shut down to protect public health in our community, these shutdowns disproportionately affected the tourism industry. One in three people who lost their job during the pandemic worked in the hospitality and leisure sector.
Discover Puerto Rico is tasked with promoting our Island. We work every day to tell the world what makes this place unique. Our mandate is to attract leisure travelers who eat and drink in our restaurants and shop in our stores and groups who fill our hotels and have meetings and events here.
We know that effective destination promotion is crucial to bringing back the travel and tourism industry. When we attract visitors to Puerto Rico, we attract new spending in our community and, more importantly, we hospitality and service sector employees go back to work.
And the benefits of destination promotion are not limited to the tourism industry. Destination marketing raises the profile of Puerto Rico, creating a positive brand that encourages businesses to locate here, leads to investments, contributes to our arts and cultural industries, and makes Puerto Rico a better place to live. Destination promotion is for the benefit and wellbeing of every person in the community. It is an essential investment to develop opportunities and build quality of life to benefit the people here, whether in Ponce, Jayuya, Maricao, or Cabo Rojo.
The promotions during 2021 helped pave the way towards our industry’s economic rebound. By December, the leisure and hospitality sectors employed as many people as pre-pandemic levels. And not all sectors related to the tourism industry have recovered completely, so it’s easy to think that the figure could continue to grow.
During the most challenging days of the pandemic, we never stopped marketing and showcasing Puerto Rico to the world, but now is the time to strengthen our investment. Research shows that intent to travel is higher now than it has been since the pandemic. Metrics like visits to our website and group sales inquiries tell us that more travelers than ever are considering visiting Puerto Rico. This means that our work is more crucial now than ever to ensure that our Island can compete with other destinations for our share of visitors.
Puerto Rico invests every year $25 million in destination marketing. Some of our closest competitors spend way more than that. Jamaica, for instance, invests $49 million, the Dominican Republic about $44 million, the Bahamas $40 million, and Aruba $37 million.
Even with that spending limitations, Puerto Rico has a rising tourism demand. The rate per available room is at its highest at least in the past four years. Basic economic thinking tells us that as demand continues to rise, driven by our spectacular offerings, marketing, and sales efforts, so will the offer, wealth, and job opportunities for all Puerto Ricans.
We all want economic growth, more and better jobs, and better opportunities for our residents, so they don’t have to migrate in search of opportunities.
We know that Puerto Rico counts on us to promote our communities. We take that responsibility seriously because we know that what we do is helping to drive our economic recovery.
