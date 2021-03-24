Investing means making your money grow. While we always hear about the traditional ways of doing so (stock and bond markets) over the last five years, as Puerto Rico’s startup ecosystem continues to mature, these small innovation-driven companies have become an attractive place to invest in the island’s economic development.
Why? First, many local investors want to give back to the entrepreneurial community while being at the forefront of local technological development. In fact, startups have been hailed by Forbes as the future of a STEM (science, technology, engineering and mathematics) economy on the island. Second, when it comes to the investors’ wealth, startups provide high potential growth, with returns on startup investments averaging 27 percent annually, according to MetroStar.
While investors in established ecosystems such as Silicon Valley have long understood the value of investing in startups, those on the island are warming up to the idea of putting their money on them. This is, in part, due to the efforts of programs that nurture local and international startups into potential assets for investors who are looking to diversify their portfolios through companies that are validated by these organizations and thus, minimize risk.
As the director of P18Ventures — the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust’s program focused on investing in parallel18’s startups — I have witnessed how in less than five years some of the accelerator’s local Puerto Rican alumni like BUREA, Abartys Health and Brands Of have gone on to raise more than $1 million each from Puerto Rican investors in rounds led by local (like Semillero Ventures, for example) and international funds.
International startups that have participated in the program — and keep operations on the island — have benefited from this growth as well. To give you an idea, the cumulative amount of investment raised in Puerto Rico by P18Alumni has reached $20 million. A figure that was around $2 million in 2017. This showcases the increasing willingness of local players to bet money on diverse and high-impact companies that are changing the narrative of Puerto Rico’s economy.
So, how to invest in startups? Get educated! First, identify the type of investor you are eligible and interested to be. The two most common types are angel investors, high-net-worth individuals who provide financial backing for small startups or entrepreneurs by writing checks on their own; and venture capital funds, pooled investment funds that manage the money of investors, like you, who seek private equity stakes in startups with strong growth potential. Essentially, they invest your money for you.
Second, choose a vehicle to invest in. The two most popular among early-stage startups are convertible notes and SAFEs, because they do not require a formal valuation (estimation of the company’s worth). A convertible note is a form of short-term debt with an embedded option to convert into equity. A SAFE (simple agreement for future equity) is a simplified version of the convertible note created by accelerator YCombinator that provides investors the chance to purchase stock in a future equity round of a company without structuring as debt (therefore, no interest and no maturity rate).
Third, partner with an acceleration program (like parallel18 or Grupo Guayacán) or follow directories (like Crunchbase or Product Hunt) that constantly showcase emerging startups. These can help you see what’s out there and give you background on promising founders and their startup’s potential.
Take the leap! Investing in startups in Puerto Rico is a great way to diversify your portfolio and promote the growth of the local entrepreneurial ecosystem.
