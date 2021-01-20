COVID-19 has forever changed the way we look at work, and how we behave and interact in our workspaces. Because of the pandemic, business owners have had to rethink their real estate and how their employees will continue to work in the future. While a lot of work can and will be done from anywhere, the office continues to bear relevance as employees crave social interactions and boundaries from home responsibilities. Here are some of the changes that have impacted and will continue to impact the future of work.
• Virtual Meetings are Here to Stay: Virtual meetings are still going to be held over in-person meetings even after COVID. Offices will need to be equipped and tech ready to allow employees to participate in virtual meetings and events.
• Continued Remote Work: More and more businesses will continue to invest in the necessary technologies for their employees to be able to keep working remotely. Investing in the right technologies and providing team members with the necessary software, computers and cellphones is a must.
• Virtual Office Culture: Since many employees are working remotely, efforts need to be made to keep the team engaged and connected to one another. Having a virtual office culture brings the team together and helps them stay connected to each other, even if it is online.
• Flexible Work Hours: More companies will continue to allow their employees to have flexible work hours. By focusing on outputs rather than inputs, flexible working hours encourage a culture of accountability and teamwork.
• More Communication: With so many employees working remotely, communication can become challenging. That is why consistent communication will be essential to managing employees remotely. It is important for companies to frequently check in with team members and project teams through chats, message postings, calls or video conferences to talk about work progress and answer questions.
• Online Feedback: Similarly, businesses will be taking more time to listen to their employees’ feedback and suggestions to solve and address any questions, problems or concerns that team members may have.
• More Focus on Technology Support: Companies will make technology support available to every employee by having a dedicated team assigned exclusively to assisting in potential technology issues. Facilitating technology support will increase team morale by decreasing frustrations and tech issues that will inevitably arise. This allows team members to focus on the work, instead of wasting productive time looking for solutions to technological problems.
• Cyber Security: Unfortunately, the more businesses rely on technologies, the more vulnerable company data becomes to cyber-attacks. The International Associate of IT Asset Managers (IAITAM), warned government agencies and businesses about the risks involved with allowing employees to work from home without secure devices. Therefore, companies need to have strong and reliable cyber security.
• Focus on Wellness: With all that has happened in 2020, businesses have taken notice of how important their employees’ mental health and overall wellness is. Expect to see more companies providing employees with virtual workout classes of their choosing and online workshops for mental health like mindfulness and meditation. If employees are feeling healthy and well, they will feel part of a larger calling, be more comfortable and produce better work!
• Outside Spaces: Employers will look to create spaces for their teams outside. Outdoor spaces for eating, in-person meetings, and office events will be designed to help keep your team safe, while also boosting the team’s productivity. Connecting with the natural environment helps recharge us and regenerate our minds and bodies.
Current events resulting from the pandemic have forced businesses to change how they operate both inside and outside of the office. Companies have realized that business survival depends on the implementation of effective flexible tools. Even though 2020 has been a challenging and difficult year for all businesses, it has made businesses more resilient and stronger for the future ahead.
