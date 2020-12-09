Ahead of 2021 and the beginning of a new decade, we have an unfinished agenda to transform the energy system and bring it to the 21st century. The obsolescence of our energy model not only represents an immense risk for Puerto Rico’s viability, but an enormous social and economic loss for all Puerto Ricans.
The bankruptcy of the former energy model, anchored to the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority (Prepa), represents an enormous obstacle in the new aspiration to attract pharmaceutical companies. For consumers, business owners and multinationals, Prepa’s insolvency represents multimillion-dollar costs that bleed our pockets every year.
As a reminder, since 2017 Prepa has been in bankruptcy under the Financial Oversight and Management Board’s (FOMB) supervision, with a $10 billion debt and a price book value of $2.5 billion. Ironically, Prepa is a state monopoly that strangled the economy and then became insolvent amid bad managerial and financial practices over the last decades.
Prepa Was the Spearhead of Transformation for Puerto Rico
The former Fluvial Source Authority was the spearhead for the economic and industrial transformation that swept over the island from the 1940s to 1960 under “Operation Bootstrap.” The energization of every corner in Puerto Rico was key to catapulting us to industrial modernity and lay the foundations for the great economic leap. Eventually, Prepa gradually became the “war booty” of political parties when they came into power, and politicization was displacing the best managerial practices to create the conditions of its eventual bankruptcy.
Other corporations such as the Highways Authority, the Ports Authority and the Aqueduct & Sewer Authority had the same fate. However, Prepa’s bankruptcy and its eventual destruction by the powerful Hurricane María in 2017 opened the doors for a process of reconstruction and transformation that has already begun to gain traction.
The entry of LUMA Energy as a private operator opens a new chapter in Prepa’s history, since this company will have the responsibility of administering the public corporation and managing its reconstruction process with the best global practices. This process is based on the injection of $13 billion by the Federal Emergency Management Agency (FEMA) to rebuild the energy system. This reconstruction plan is estimated to last a little less than a decade, but it will aim to bring Prepa into the 21st century and create a new world-class model.
The Hard Lesson of Hurricane Maria
The hurricanes [of 2017] and other natural disasters have taught us that Puerto Rico cannot continue operating with an obsolete infrastructure, much less in the hands of the government, which has demonstrated its inability to manage profits and the rest of the public corporations. Prepa’s state of insolvency prevents it from having access to capital markets and therefore, investment to improve the energy system will start with federal funds, but will eventually require private capital.
The privatization of the [Luis Muñoz Marín] airport operations and the PR-22 highway have proven to be successful models for us to have a modern and competitive infrastructure. Ultimately, the economy will never get out of the hole with an expensive and unreliable power system.
Thus, the energy system’s transformation must be a project of all Puerto Ricans who aspire to cheaper, cleaner and more reliable energy.
