The island of Puerto Rico has been hit with several disasters in the last five years. Firstly, government bankruptcy in 2015, then Hurricanes Irma and María in 2017, and now a seismic event that began last December and is not showing much signs of stopping. One can argue about the causes of the first disaster but there is no escaping the fact that the other two have been complicated by the bankruptcy.
Disaster recovery is challenging due to the bankruptcy, as well as the crippling bureaucracy that has slowed recovery programs. To date, over 20,000 families still live under a blue tarp after the 2017 hurricanes. Recovery programs haven’t been able to start due to the red tape that has made it nearly impossible for monies to be spent. First, there was talk of corruption in Puerto Rico, when in fact only two FEMA officials from the mainland have been accused along with a California-based contractor. This red tape includes several layers of big government processes that entail multiple reviews that only increase costs and delay the execution of works.
Then there is the slow process of project formulation. Not even FEMA understands or knows how to comply with its own laws and regulations. Puerto Rico is the only jurisdiction in which this is happening, and it has significantly slowed down over nine thousand public sector projects.
This year started with seismic activity that had its climax in Jan. 7 with a 6.4 magnitude earthquake. In the southwest area of Puerto Rico it still shakes approximately 20 times per day. The decay in structural capacity of buildings due to this event is evident as damages continue to pile up. Now, when visiting the urban centers of Ponce, Peñuelas, Guayanilla, Yauco and Guánica we can see condemned buildings marked with an “X” inside a red square. They sit with a scarlet letter for all to see.
Bureaucrats say that no additional funds are needed for Puerto Rico. It’s important to point out that funds appropriated for the 2017 hurricanes cannot be used for the latest earthquake disaster. It’s just not allowed.
Puerto Rico still has the opportunity to become a beacon of resiliency in the world. Being a microcosm of the U.S. mainland in terms of the state of infrastructure, we have the unique opportunity to research and implement strategies that may enable us to be better prepared for natural disasters. There is a renaissance brewing as long as we get rid of the scarlet letters that some impose upon us. We can be the premier place for resiliency research and development. A place where we can provide code compliant and resilient homes regardless of socioeconomic status. We just need the willpower to implement the actions needed to accomplish it.
In addition, we can work towards establishing economic drivers to achieve a true recovery. Working towards increasing our market share in agroindustries, tourism, the knowledge industry and manufacture needs to be our goal. Establishing Puerto Rico as a global top ten jurisdiction in competitiveness and ease of doing business needs to be our mission. Everything we do has to be aligned with this simple mission. We can do it. Let’s roll…
