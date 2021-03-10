It has been a year since the World Health Organization (WHO) declared COVID-19 a pandemic. During that time, too many people have died and our lives have been turned upside down. Women have been particularly affected.
Women accounted for a higher percentage of job losses and were forced to close businesses at a higher rate. They were laid off and some were simply forced to leave the workforce to take care of their homes and families, as many children were unable to attend school or had to attend school virtually. In some cases women took on the additional responsibility of homeschooling their children. Eventually, child care became even more limited and was not a viable option. Women also assumed a greater role than their male partners or counterparts in caring for elderly parents and sick family members.
Women also work disproportionately in the informal sector, as well as in the retail, hotel and tourism sectors, which were some of the hardest hit by COVID. Equally tragic was the number of women who closed businesses in Latin America: 39% compared to 29% of men, according to the World Bank .
As a result, the contraction of the workforce for women in Latin America during the course of the pandemic has been much more dramatic: 10.4% versus 7.4% for men, according to the International Labor Organization . In Colombia, the female unemployment rate was 25% compared to 14% for men; in Argentina 13.1% compared to 10.6% of men; and in Mexico the unemployment rate for women was double that of men. Finally, in Brazil women represented 51% of the unemployed and underemployed.
So today we are at a painful crossroads , not only for women, but also for economic recovery and growth in Latin America. According to a 2020 report from the McKinsey Global Institute on gender equality and COVID-19, global Gross Domestic Product growth could rise to $13 trillion in 2030 if the unemployment rate for women equaled that of men. Imagine the effect this could have on the economic recovery of Latin America, as well as having a tremendous impact on social development.
But achieving this is a huge challenge, as we not only need to get back to where we were in the pre-pandemic era of 2018 where only 52% of women participated in the workforce compared to 77% of men, but also make a leap to a new level where women and men fight for parity.
Transforming this goal into a reality will require enormous efforts from the public and private sectors. They will need to work together to get women back into the workforce, as well as to significantly increase female participation. Specifically, public and private organizations need to collaborate in training and job creation for women and youth. Incentives need to be created to ensure that companies hire more women. Culture must also be created in certain corporate sectors for workers to work remotely, including from home. To this must be added the flexibility of schedules to encourage women to return to the workforce.
Equally important, companies should not punish women who have left their jobs due to the pandemic. Rather, they should incentivize them to return to the workforce. In other words, women should not miss the opportunity to move up and accept more job responsibility. Finally, companies should always consider women when interviewing new employees.
We know that there are many challenges women face, from being able to afford child care to accessing broadband for remote work. But the pandemic also brings the possibility for women to prosper by creating their own businesses. It is vital to support and mentor women who want to be entrepreneurs. Many businesses are thinking about how to support in this way, but organizations like the Inter-American Development Bank have also launched programs to address this critical problem.
Funding for businesses created by women was scarce before the pandemic, but the situation is even more challenging now. Investment funds should be created focused on businesses operated by women, with a true commitment to provide financing and training to implement the business plan. Many women are looking to start businesses but do not have the necessary experience to use the financing. Here’s a public-private partnership opportunity to fund these women. Although there are specific investment funds, much is still required for this effort to really make a difference.
The opportunity is now. Countries need growth and opportunity for their citizens. And part of the solution is so simple: recruit more women.
