2020 is a year none of us will forget. A year that began with earthquakes soon gave way to an unprecedented public health crisis that has affected millions of people worldwide.
No words can adequately describe the tragic loss of life caused by COVID-19. Likewise, the strain placed on our public systems (e.g. education, healthcare) and quality of life have taken a toll, too.
But perhaps the most overlooked consequence of COVID-19 is the threat of permanent harm to small businesses throughout our island.
Of course, protecting public health and safety is (and must be) our top priority. Health and safety are essential to any success we might desire. But today, we face an economic crisis far worse than any in our past. For example, COVID-19 will have three times the economic impact on our local tourism industry as compared to Hurricanes Irma and Maria. That was unimaginable until now.
Larger, well-established businesses may be able to weather this storm, somewhat. Their profitability will decline or disappear altogether, but established businesses that maintain adequate capital and insurance will survive. Unfortunately, the same is not true for many small businesses.
Most small businesses run with a tight operating margin and limited cash reserves during normal times. Imagine their plight after a marginal high season followed by extended months of depressed economic activity.
This is bad news for many reasons. Small businesses pay hundreds of millions of dollars of taxes to local government, which funds essential services that you and I rely upon. According to the Small Business Administration (SBA), small businesses create nearly half of all jobs.
Small businesses also provide essential products and services. With fewer businesses, thousands of people will remain unemployed, competition will decline and prices will rise. When small businesses struggle, so too, do communities and workers.
At Discover Puerto Rico, the island’s official destination marketing organization (DMO), we recognize the importance of small businesses in everything we do. Of the 4,800 businesses listed on our website, 97 percent have 100 or fewer employees. One reason we choose not to charge for advertising or participation is because we know that when small businesses succeed, everyone wins. We also include small businesses in every sales mission and familiarization tour we host, because they are essential to growing tourism in Puerto Rico.
Without small businesses, our tourism industry cannot fully recover. Think of the many restaurants, “paradores,” retailers and independent hotels that sustain our visitor economy. And consider the essential support of pharmacies, printers, florists, cleaners, plumbers and mechanics. Where would we be without these and other small businesses?
In recent months, there have been some efforts to help local businesses cope with COVID-19. The recovery package passed by the local government was a good first step. The Payroll Protection Program and CARES Act, authorized by the U.S. Congress, were both helpful. But much remains to be done.
Small businesses, especially those in tourism, are facing the worst crisis in their history. If we fail to take bold, decisive action to support them, many local businesses will not survive. Small businesses need access to capital, reduced regulation and economic growth strategies to succeed.
While our top priority must always be protecting public health, we must also address the looming financial disaster and its impact on local businesses. Either we help our small businesses win today, or we all lose tomorrow.
