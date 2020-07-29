Manuel Cidre, Founder of Los Cidrines
Edgardo, local entertainer Silverio Pérez used to say, “these are the things that happen in this country!”
Last week, a tourist acted imprudently on a flight that was headed towards Philadelphia, forcing the pilot who was ready to take off, to return to the gate and ask all the passengers to get off the plane. Once off the plane, videos show how other passengers started arguing with the tourist and a fistfight broke out.
Had this happened in any other country, everybody involved in the incident would have at least spent the night in jail. But not in Puerto Rico; after the incident, the passengers got back on the plane and flew out.
This situation is no different from when we see Trump breaking laws, refusing to make public his financial records or pardoning a convict who lied to Congress and worked with Russians to influence the 2016 elections, and nothing happens.
It is also no different from the interview that was held with Raúl and Rauli Maldonado on the anniversary of the release of Ricardo Rosselló’s chat and the protests that followed. In this interview, Rauli explained he has more information and evidence that implicates other government officials in criminal activities, but once again, nothing happens.
Presently, we have the governor trying to undermine an investigation against her by alleging it is politically motivated. There is ample evidence that she has tried to actively interfere with the investigation, which violates Puerto Rico’s laws, but once again, nothing happens.
Edgardo, the fact that we continuously see corruption, disorder and crime and nothing happens, just seems outrageous to me. But if we want things to change, we can’t just conform with being outraged. It’s time for us to take control of our island’s future and demand change from our candidates for governor and the Legislature.
We need to ask them to explain thoroughly how they will depoliticize the Justice Department, the Comptroller’s Office and the Ethics Department in order to completely eliminate impunity for corrupt elected officials.
As Puerto Ricans, we need to demand respect from our elected officials; impunity and anarchy cannot be tolerated in our government. If we don’t change things soon, we run the risk of getting used to living in a country with no law and order, just like we got used to driving with potholes after Hurricane Maria.
Edgardo Vicenty, Entrepreneur and Financial Analyst
Manolo, a year ago we saw the people of Puerto Rico do something amazing. Hundreds of thousands hit the streets to protest what they perceived to be a corrupt governor and they forced him and his team to resign.
Many celebrated that victory as a new beginning for Puerto Rico. In this new era, corruption would not be tolerated and the government would work on their constituents’ behalf because politicians had witnessed first hand what the people were capable of when they united. But nothing changed.
We thought the protests had been a success, but what we really demonstrated during the summer of 2019 was our inability to focus on the underlying problems and their solutions. As a country, we have historically focused on petty fights like statehood vs. independence, while ignoring complex problems like systematically eliminating corruption.
It’s been a year since we ousted Ricardo Rosselló, nothing has changed and we continue to make the same mistakes. This past week, Twitter erupted with insults towards media outlets that had portrayed influencer El Molusco and singers René and Ricky Martin as the leaders of the 2019 protests.
Maybe they were the catalyst that made these protests different from previous ones, maybe they weren’t, but honestly, who cares? The 2019 protests accomplished nothing in the big scheme of things. We changed an inept and apparently corrupt government team for another group that is just as inept and possibly even more corrupt.
Instead of fighting on Twitter over who should take the credit for the protests, we should be reflecting on why we failed. The way I see it, the main reason we did not accomplish our goal of permanently changing the way Puerto Rico’s government operates, is that we focused on ousting an individual and his team instead of fixing the institutions that should have prevented all the mismanagement from happening in the first place.
The Department of Justice in Puerto Rico is clearly broken. We saw serious allegations against public officials in every administration of the past decade, but rarely if ever did the Justice Department investigate and then prosecute these officials. The lack of action from the Justice Department is clearly due to its politization. The Secretary of Justice is chosen by the acting governor and responds directly to her, which means she is loyal to the governing party and can be fired if she steps out of line.
Solving this issue is simple, the people of Puerto Rico have to hit the streets once more (with social distancing) and protest until the Justice Department is completely separated from the government apparatus and the Secretary of Justice becomes an elected, non-political, public official. Until then, Puerto Rico will continue to be the island where nothing happens.
