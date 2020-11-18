As we approach the holiday season, a critical time for tourism in Puerto Rico, it is imperative that the tourism industry continues to educate potential travelers about the importance of being responsible during their trips to safeguard not only their health and safety, but also most importantly, the health and safety of our residents.
Despite the culture wars over attitudes towards wearing masks and taking other proven safety steps to stop the spread of the coronavirus, recent data shows that travelers are much less divided on the subject. In fact, most travelers are more attracted to destinations that have and enforce safety measures for guests and locals alike.
According to Destination Analysts, a leading tourism research firm, more than two-thirds of travelers actively research destination safety rules prior to traveling. Also, 78 percent of these potential travelers agreed or strongly agreed that people should wear masks in public, and 67 percent said they would be happy or very happy if a destination they were considering required mask wearing in public. Less than 10 percent indicated they would be unhappy about such requirements.
Likewise, most travelers also support the idea of pre-trip testing requirements. Almost 75 percent of travelers said they would be willing to take a test in order to travel to a destination they were interested in, and four times as many people said a pre-trip testing requirement would make a destination more attractive.
The role of Discover Puerto Rico, which was created through bipartisan legislation to be a stand-alone Destination Marketing Organization (DMO), is to grow the visitor economy for the economic well-being of Puerto Rico. In this unprecedented environment, however, we must balance the safety of our residents in ways we’ve never had to consider before. This doesn’t mean the destination has to pause marketing, because continued strategic marketing generates awareness of Puerto Rico’s rich offerings.
The pandemic has taught us to consider how and what we market about a destination, ensuring we adapt our messaging to reach “responsible travelers” and exclude, to the best of our ability, those visitors who are less likely to respect the health and safety measures of our Island. By marketing smartly, we can inspire future travel as we aim to safeguard future visitation.
Given this, Discover Puerto Rico created new targeting criteria across the majority of its media channels that specifically identifies those travelers more likely to care about traveling safely. This means going beyond typical geographic, demographic and interest-based targeting to find individuals who show purchase behaviors indicative of safety concerns and who consume information from online sources that support responsible behavior in the current environment.
To date, this strategy is proving effective. While Discover Puerto Rico has only been able to resume proactive marketing recently, initial results show that both the targeting and messaging resonates. In fact, prospective travelers coming to DiscoverPuertoRico.com from targeted ads are spending more time engaging with content on the site than the average visitor.
And, the DMO is clearly targeting the right people, as the safety messaging featured on the DMO’s home page is resulting in four times the click-through rate from potential visitors compared to other content. Since resuming the proactive efforts to attract this audience, 43 percent of all website traffic is going to the Island’s health- and safety-related measures, demonstrating a high interest in travel safety content.
While not everyone is comfortable vacationing at this time, many are beginning to cautiously return to travel. With the holiday season approaching, families are likely to be planning trips for the first time in many months, making the promotion of easy-to-understand, detailed COVID-19 travel guidelines and entry requirements more critical than ever.
Doing this will assure everyone that the health safety of residents and visitors is the top priority.
