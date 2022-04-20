Newspapers have been part of my life since childhood. Around the age of seven I developed the habit of precociously reading The San Juan Star every morning, before I went to school. When I was 12, I started delivering The Star in my neighborhood, picking them up at 5:30, spending 15 minutes reading that morning’s edition first, before delivering the first copy at the nearby home of attorney Héctor Lafitte - who would later become a federal judge - and delivering the last copy, at the end of my route, by 6:15 in the morning, long before the 7am deadline. I understood the importance that my subscribers receive their Star early in the morning, plus it would be reflected in the tips I received when I collected from my clients every two weeks.
By the age of 13, I had my first letter to the editor, I believe it was about Michael Collins, the Puerto Rico-educated commander of Apollo XI’s command module. By the age of 14, I wrote a weekly column on national politics in a pro-statehood weekly called “Decisión,” for about a year and a half. Later on in life, I’ve been a regular, and in some cases, paid columnist for The San Juan Star, El Mundo, El Nuevo Día and El Vocero daily newspapers, as well as the Weekly Journal for the past few months.
I know how newspapers have been going through many challenges, just as older people handle ever more serious health challenges as they grow old. However, last Monday, as I was connecting in Miami for a trip to Washington DC, I was hit by proof of impending doom for the media which has been so close to my heart, the printed newspaper, or “news on paper”. As soon as I burst out of American’s “guagua aérea” from San Juan I stopped at a news shop to purchase The New York Times, The Wall Street Journal and USA Today, the three national newspapers I enjoy reading when I travel. “Don’t have ‘em, sir” I was told. I responded “it’s not yet 8:30 am and you ran out of them? The sales agent’s next statement, “No sir, since the pandemic none of us at this airport sell newspapers anymore”, shocked me.
MIA, an airport that handles nearly 25 million passengers a year no longer sells newspapers at its shops, clearly a death knell of things to come in the newspaper business. For someone with so much newsprint ink in my veins, that denial of service hit me hard. Buying my national newspapers at the more literate Washington National Airport did not fully pull me out of the lack-of-newsprint depression MIA plunged me in earlier in the day.
That Monday night I took the participants of this semester’s Córdova-Fernós Congressional Internships Program -which I created almost 29 years ago- and the Morales Carrión Internship Program -that David Bernier, my immediate successor as Secretary of State created about 8 years ago- out to dinner. We had an interesting discussion on whether the so-called Act 22 beneficiaries were triggering inflation in residential real estate costs in Puerto Rico. A student argued yes, and my position was generally a no. This morning I got to read a Wall Street Journal article that would have been helpful to both of us last night, titled: “Homeowners Groups Fight Investors’ Push Into Suburbs”. Another issue we discussed among the interns was whether nuclear power should be considered in Puerto Rico. Again, today’s Wall Street Journal published an article about how some are suggesting the repurposing of coal-fired power plants that are confronting shutdowns could be fired up again by hosting small nuclear reactors. Both newspaper articles illustrate the informational need that traditional TV reports or radio coverage simply cannot fill.
The refusal by all the news merchants at Miami International Airport to sell me the newspapers I wanted to read scares me, not about the eventual death of something that’s part of my DNA, but into taking steps to prolong its life and educate others about its role in making us better citizens and constructing a more democratic society.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.