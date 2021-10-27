In recent days there has been a public discussion about how long the Oversight Board (FOMB) imposed by Congress through PROMESA will remain in Puerto Rico.
In essence, some sectors — in particular, critics of the Oversight Board and the debt-restructuring process established by PROMESA to get Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy — have argued that the implementation of the Plan of Adjustment that has been negotiated precisely to get Puerto Rico out of bankruptcy will demand that the entity remain in Puerto Rico for decades. They argue that the Board will have to remain in Puerto Rico to ensure compliance with the terms and conditions set out in the Plan of Adjustment.
Recently, the president of the FOMB himself, Professor David Skeel — an authority, a law professor and expert in bankruptcy law, in general, and in PROMESA — has made it crystal clear that these theories about an extended stay of the Oversight Board in Puerto Rico are completely wrong. Professor Skeel is right.
The Oversight Board is in Puerto Rico under the PROMESA Act passed by Congress. That same law also establishes, clearly and unequivocally, how long the Board will remain in effect in Puerto Rico. Specifically, PROMESA provides that the Board will terminate when two conditions that Congress provided as benchmarks that the Board would have fulfilled its mission are met: (1) that Puerto Rico regains access to capital markets at reasonable interest rates; and (2) that Puerto Rico achieves balanced budgets for four consecutive years.
Now then, for Puerto Rico to regain access to capital markets at reasonable interest rates — which in simple words means Puerto Rico recovering its ability to borrow — it is imperative that Puerto Rico emerge from bankruptcy. For that, it is essential that Puerto Rico restructure its debt. And that is why the Plan of Adjustment, which is nothing other than a series of agreements to cut by a substantial amount the debt that Puerto Rico owes its creditors, has been negotiated and is pending approval. Once approved, the value instruments authorized by the Plan could be in force for approximately 30 years. That does not mean that Puerto Rico will have to wait three decades to regain access to the capital markets. In fact, we hope that Puerto Rico will be able to access the markets again within a reasonable time after we emerge from bankruptcy. It will be that fact, the return of Puerto Rico to the capital markets, which will mark the fulfillment of the first requirement for the departure of the Oversight Board.
On the other hand, developing balanced budgets for four consecutive years is strictly up to us. We already reached an important milestone this year when the Board certified the budget approved by the government of Puerto Rico.
Once the Plan of Adjustment is approved and we know exactly how many resources we will have to allocate to the payment of the debt in each year's budget, we will have complied with PROMESA. From then on it will be a matter of maintaining the necessary budgetary discipline so that we never spend more resources than we have available. Looking ahead, that will definitely be one of AAFAF's responsibilities and I'll talk about that in a future column.
In summary, to satisfy the two conditions established by PROMESA for the departure of the Oversight Board, the Plan of Adjustment needs to be approved first. This requires local legislation that will allow issuing the new bonds that will replace the old ones. It is important that the bill finally approved by our Legislature to this end be prudent and reasonable and does not jeopardize the Plan of Adjustment that has taken so much work to achieve.
Under the Plan of Adjustment, nearly 80% of the central government's debt will be reduced from $33 billion to about $7.4 billion. That's good business for Puerto Rico, but we weren't willing to do it if it required cutting the pensions of our public employees. Our determination and perseverance defending Governor Pierluisi's public policy of zero pension cuts resulted in getting the Oversight Board to eliminate pension cuts from the Adjustment Plan. (Another accomplishment was that the Oversight Board desisted from making additional cuts to the UPR's annual budget.)
This is a triumph for all — the Administration, the Legislature and society in general — and we must not jeopardize it by demanding greater conditions so that the Legislature approves the legislation required to make the Adjustment Plan viable.
The days of the Puerto Rico bankruptcy are numbered, the FOMB will not remain on the island a minute longer than what PROMESA allows and, from then on, it will be entirely our responsibility to continue driving Puerto Rico forward.
