The global spread of the coronavirus (COVID-19) is beginning to have a destabilizing effect on the major economies around the planet.
During the weekend, press reports indicated that Italy has taken radical measures to prevent the spread by isolating 16 million of its inhabitants.
The potential crippling effects of COVID-19 have caused major financial markets around the world to begin to collapse. Yesterday, in anticipation of the opening of the Asian and European markets, future indexes pointed to falls between 5% and 6% of the markets.
For two weeks, the U.S. financial markets have experienced declines between 12% and 15%. The Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJIA), has fallen from 29,551 to 25,864, for a 12.4% drop, while the S&P 500, has fallen from 3,391 to 2,972 points, for a correction of 12.3%.
As a consequence of the potential financial and economic crisis, the price of oil has also plummeted. The reference price has dropped to $32 a barrel, the lowest level since the Persian Gulf War in 1991. The multiplier effect could be devastating for the North American conglomerates of the oil industry.
The airlines are also feeling the effect, to the extent that they have begun grounding airplanes for fear of contagion. The value of the shares of companies that are exposed to China, or to economies where there are high transmission rates, are taking heavy blows.
There is a fear that the global economy may enter a recession.
In layman’s terms, this means that economies like the United States’, China’s and the European Union’s would enter a contraction phase which could have an effect on the rest of the world’s economies. Europe represents 16.3% of the global economy, while the United States represents 23.6% and China, 15.5%.
While the situation is further complicated by the lack of a definitive solution to the problem of COVID-19, the central banks of the main economies are trying to use their respective monetary policies to inject liquidity into the markets and avoid a paralysis of capital flows.
The Central Bank of the United States, the Federal Reserve, has already made the decision to lower rates by .5% last week to calm the markets, but these continued to fall.
This week will be crucial, and there is a possibility that international organizations such as the G7, which brings together the main global economies, could begin to develop a multilateral solution.
We have to follow the situation closely and stay alert so we may act intelligently and strategically.
