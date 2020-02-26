On Jan. 28, 2020, the municipality of Dorado approved Ordinance 49, levying a special tax on the sale or transfer of real estate property in Dorado valued at $1 million and above. The tax is applied on a gradual scale that starts at 1 percent of the value of the property between $1M and $5M; 0.75 percent on the value between $5M and $10M; and another 0.5 percent on the value between $10M and $20M.
The tax will apply to sales exchanges, transfers and involuntary transactions such as expropriations or forfeitures as long as there is the need for a public deed and a notary in the transaction. The ordinance also creates a special fund that the municipality can use for security, maintenance, education, sports activities, recreational and tourist areas, cultural, artistic and culinary activities, among others.
All parties included in these transactions are responsible for notifying the municipality of transactions three days in advance and are subject to a 50 percent penalty and 10 percent interest for noncompliance.
The municipality’s authority may be challenged in court due to the characteristics of an indirect tax on sales that is regulated by the Puerto Rico Internal Revenue Code that is assessed by the secretary of the Treasury of Puerto Rico.
Ironically, the ordinance reads like the social criticism of rap song lyrics—except this time, it’s the government hitting the people with its moral discourse—as if Puerto Ricans were not paying enough taxes.
The wording of the ordinance is offensive. It refers to the tax as a “modest contribution” and seems to suggest that property owners and buyers would be unreasonable not to accept this type of levy. The ordinance also states that it is not fair that sellers and buyers of high value properties, as well as realtors, banks and attorneys, derive profits from these transactions in Dorado without contributing any economic resources to the municipality, which is simply not true.
A number of taxes already apply to these transactions, this is just another dip into the pockets of professionals and property owners who already move the municipality’s economy. This policy is shortsighted and would set a dangerous precedent.
The ordinance ignores the fact that the island already has a highly taxed system and does not recognize the value that the municipality has in attracting investors to capitalize investments and establish residence in the municipality.
In addition, the ordinance was passed without adequate discussion with the community of Dorado, and particularly omitting transactions that could have an immediate impact by this ordinance.
Who foots the bill of an already set transaction price in the face of a sudden new tax imposed on this transaction? This tax will do more harm than good and will be one more factor that will jeopardize job creation and income generation in Dorado.
The local legislature also conveniently forgot the fact that the properties involved in these transactions already contribute tax revenues to the municipality in the form of property taxes and construction excise taxes. In addition, the volume of business tax that attorneys, banks and realtors pay whenever they do business in the municipality is another factor to consider.
Finally, what precedent does this set? Will other municipalities start to levy similar taxes? On real property sales in their municipalities using other definitions for high value properties?
At a time when the economy of Puerto Rico is hurting due to the loss of tourism revenues from cruise ships and conventions, we cannot afford to continue adding roadblocks to businesses and investors who intend to bring their capital to Puerto Rico, create jobs and provide business opportunities in the process.
My advice to our mayors is simple: work with your constituents towards a common goal and foster the growth of your economy by bringing new business and not further eroding what you have, reduce barriers and taxes, don’t create new ones.
