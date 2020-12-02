Over the past three years, Puerto Rico has faced unprecedented challenges: hurricanes, droughts, political crises, earthquakes and the current COVID-19 pandemic. Certainly, the joint burden of these events has shaken the country, damaging our infrastructure and testing the capacity of the governments of Puerto Rico and the United States to manage the necessary scale of reconstruction and drive our socioeconomic recovery.
But it has also demonstrated the enormous resilience and perseverance of Puerto Rican families and our communities, recognizing and asserting their strengths, their goodness and their determination as a people. These qualities are part of our essence and through our history, they have helped us endure so many calamities and difficulties; mobilize us to help, protect and take risks for our own; continue looking to move the country forward from its base—our homes, communities and workplaces—by rising to create a better future and forging resilient communities.
Community resilience can be understood as the resilience, adaptation and recovery of these geographical and sociological spaces in the face of future natural events (hurricanes, floods, pandemics), and others resulting from human actions (economic crisis, criminality, wars). This capability is developed not only by analyzing and understanding the events of the past, but also by viewing and preparing for multiple events and changes in circumstance that could affect us in the future.
Community resilience initiatives, when resulting from a participatory planning process, reflect a community’s shared vision and aspirations to strengthen, to meet its most pressing needs and turn them into opportunities to grow and evolve. In this way, they seek to execute actions that provide multiple benefits, taking advantage of the investment of time and resources to meet various needs.
As a starting point, communities must play a leading role in developing resilience plans, with the technical support of professionals and with the support of the government. It is the various actors who have made their lives in these communities who best know their problems, conditions and opportunities. A community-led process promotes the development of a community-specific vision of resilience and a solution-based approach that support community empowerment in the execution and monitoring of implementation.
In Oakland, California, the integration of various sectors of the community was key to its resilience planning, serving as support so that 20 of its 34 projects were completed just one year after their resilience strategy was published.
To support decision making, resilience plans need the best information available to support analysis and justify the project and program recommendations. This includes reliable and measurable data on the effects of climate change that we continue to observe globally and continue to have an impact on our territory. Enhancing community resilience cannot be just in response to past impacts; it must empower communities to identify and understand the dangers of tomorrow and plan how to resist, adapt and recover.
Participatory planning for resilience requires a commitment from the communities, their leaders, their entrepreneurs, the various organizations with social missions within their geography, and government actors. It is necessary to create a space of trust and transparency in which all parties understand their role, and are committed to ensuring that proposals can be implemented, and results are measured.
Working together, we can create new examples of community resilience that transform our communities and make us models of success worthy of emulation in the world.
