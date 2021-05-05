The recent fiscal plans of the government of Puerto Rico, as well as those of the Oversight Board, focus on the importance of federal funds in the performance of Puerto Rico’s economy over the next decade. Meanwhile, the Office of the U.S. Inspector General found that the Trump administration unnecessarily delayed the flow of reconstruction funds after Hurricane Maria.
When there is good faith in Washington D.C., the government of Puerto Rico does its part by executing. A recent example is the $2.2 billion of the Coronavirus Relief Fund (CRF), part of the CARES Act.
Contrary to other instances in which Puerto Rico has failed to spend assigned money, this time the total sum of assigned money will be spent. The CRF was assigned to 756 entities throughout the U.S. and its territories. In December 2020, Puerto Rico was in the top 25% of entities that had spent a greater percentage of the assigned funds.
CRF funding has been disbursed efficiently. Instead of creating bureaucratic organizations, the government used United Way to channel funds to nonprofits. In addition, the Puerto Rico Treasury Department’s SURI system was used to avoid asking beneficiaries to provide information that the government already had and to reduce physical contact during the pandemic.
We worked with the municipalities to advance them the money that they needed to implement the contact tracing system. The alternative, a reimbursement-based system, would have delayed contact tracing systems and cost lives.
One of the successes of the government of Puerto Rico has to do with keeping hospitals operating. Hospitals are receiving COVID-19 patients, an illness that costs more to treat than what medical insurance companies pay. At the same time, they are receiving fewer visits to the emergency rooms and performing fewer elective surgeries.
Before the pandemic, hospitals in Puerto Rico were in a vulnerable situation, worse than that of hospitals in the U.S. The profit margin of hospitals in Puerto Rico was negative 2.8%, while in the U.S. it was positive 1.6%. To make matters worse, the formula used to assign federal funding to hospitals during the pandemic (Provider Relief Fund) offered very little to hospitals on the island.
However, the government of Puerto Rico prioritized hospitals in the distribution of the CRF. In order to distribute money promptly, but wisely, a program was developed to distribute it based on the number of beds per hospital. While the U.S. has seen many hospitals shutting down in the middle of the pandemic, hospitals in Puerto Rico have survived and are being able to treat the recent peak of COVID-19 cases. This effort could not have been possible without the close collaboration and coordination between Treasury, the Office of Management and Budget, and AAFAF.
The government of Puerto Rico has not been issued a single finding by the U.S. Treasury with respect to the CRF management. Success has been of such magnitude that the management of the CRF has become the finest letter of introduction of the government of Puerto Rico when requesting additional funds to the federal government.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.