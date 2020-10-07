Ahead of the next government cycle, the gubernatorial candidate that is elected on Nov. 3 has the historic opportunity to lift Puerto Rico from economic stagnancy and bankruptcy. From 2021 to 2024, the new government will have over $20 billion to finance the island’s economic reconstruction.
Likewise, the next governor must collaborate with the Financial Oversight and Management Board (FOMB) to complete Puerto Rico’s exit from bankruptcy and lead governance. All in all, the country hopes that we will at last have a visionary administration that is able to guide us to prosperity for the next decade.
In this context, the government, the private sector and the FOMB must work together on implementing an economic strategy that allows us to position ourselves as a receiver of tourism, investments and capital that flows from the north of the U.S. mainland and south of the continent.
The state of Florida has managed to position itself as the primary receiver of these flows and that has been the foundation of its economic and commercial success. Annually, the value of all those northern and southern flows have an added value of $28.5 trillion. With an asset-focused strategy, Florida today has a Gross Domestic Product (GDP) of $1 trillion, one of the highest in the nation. Its personal income per capita is $52,000, while Puerto Rico’s is $22,000.
Puerto Rico can look to Florida and begin using its main assets, such as the weather, natural landscapes, macroeconomic and monetary stability, its hotel offerings, and different fiscal incentives to attract tourists and investors who may become permanent residents on the island.
As part of that strategy, we propose defining an area of geographical influence of 1,500 square miles from Puerto Rico, or 3.5 hours of direct flights, to begin promoting ourselves to different markets, such as Central America, Florida, Venezuela, Colombia and the Caribbean. Dubai, one of the United Arab Emirates, did something similar by defining an influential area to attract investment and tourism. The small state managed to become a regional power with that strategy.
The proposed economic plan is based on four strategic vectors. The first is to improve competitiveness using as reference Florida’s experience, including boosting manufacturing and other key industries, such as agriculture.
Second, the economic proposal seeks for us to gain leverage on the federal funds that will arrive to the island as part of the recovery programs (CDBG/COVID-19) and use part of those funds for strategic projects, such as physical and productive infrastructure. This component includes separating 10 percent of the $20 billion that the island expects to receive to finance key projects and define economic poles or areas of opportunity to which these funds can be allocated through competitive proposals.
The third component is to implement strategic regional projects such as airports, ports, marines, hotels and residential areas in different geographic points within a regional vision that includes municipalities.
Finally, the fourth component proposes increasing the budget for promoting and marketing Puerto Rico worldwide and in the U.S. mainland.
