Edgardo Vicenty
Manolo, we Puerto Ricans have managed the island in the worst imaginable way over the last 25 years. If one were to go back to 1995 and imagine a worst-case scenario for the next quarter of a century, because of bad decisions by our government and our people, we would probably end up pretty close to where we are now.
Bankrupt, with an aging population and no money to pay pensions or provide adequate health care. With the highest taxes in all of the United States, but decaying infrastructure that forces us to pay one of the highest electricity rates in the developed world for subpar service. And worst of all, a country with little if any opportunity of breaking out of a vicious economic cycle, because tens of thousands of young professionals migrate every year and our school system fails thousands of kids every year.
But somehow fortune has given us a chance. The coronavirus, although detrimental to the economy and the health of our citizens in the short term, has given us an opportunity to hit the reset button and go back to 1995, when everything worked and we had economic development. The virus has wreaked havoc in the United States’ supply chains, which has made Republican and Democratic leaders realize that they have to bring pharma manufacturing back to the U.S., specifically to Puerto Rico, where this industry once thrived.
In an era when Republicans and Democrats are at each other’s throats over every issue, we have bipartisan support for a bill that can completely change Puerto Rico’s future for the better.
In 10 years our island could recover the hundreds of thousands of jobs it lost as the manufacturing companies began to leave the island. This economic growth would allow our government to lower tax rates on local corporations and individuals, thus breaking the cycle of higher taxes to cover government deficits. Even bondholders would be better off if pharma’s presence were to grow on the island, since the economic growth would mean stable payouts and higher recovery rates.
But for some reason, our government seems to hate the thought of fostering economic growth on the island. Instead of working together with Congress in an effort to grow the industry in Puerto Rico, our Senate leaders are openly considering raising taxes on pharma. They plan to do so by using a tax that has already been condemned by multiple secretaries of the United States Treasury and which should be phased out instead of increased.
It’s hard to understand how individuals who call themselves “pro-statehood” decide to oppose a change that would help bolster national security and our economy at the same time.
We made have made every mistake in the book over the past 25 years. It’s time we start thinking long term and help not just ourselves, but the country as a whole.
Manuel Cidre
Edgardo, my main mentor was my father. He used to tell me, “Manolito, growth tends to be very fast, but falls are slower, at least in the beginning, because once they gain momentum, they become unstoppable.”
I write this anecdote because our pro-statehood senators, specifically the president of the Senate, seem to believe that their words and actions have no negative consequences. I am talking specifically of the rumors they have spurred up of raising taxes on “foreign corporations” on the island.
First of all, it makes no sense to call these companies “foreign,” and much less if one is pro-statehood. But more importantly, have our senators forgotten that in 2004, these corporations generated over 142,000 high-paying jobs on the island? Half of which we have since lost because instead of working with the industry to help them grow, we have historically used them as our emergency piggy banks. Have they forgotten that the U.S. Treasury secretary has ordered them to eliminate the same tax they wish to increase?
It is incomprehensible that our senators would go against a bill that could add tens of thousands of jobs in the upcoming years and save our economy, a bill that has bipartisan support in both the Senate and Congress. It baffles me even more that these senators would dare threaten the pharma corporations on the island with higher taxes, when this industry’s contributions currently represent over $2 billion per year, or about 30 percent of our government’s budget in a normal year.
These senators either have a really short memory or they simply do not care about creating opportunities for our people. They claim to be pro-statehood capitalists, but they act like power hungry socialists, looking to perpetuate their power like Maduro and Fidel did in the not so distant past.
When I see all of this, I remember 1993 when our government sold off the state telephone company, which many called Fortunata. Back then it seemed like everyone in the world except our government was interested in owning Fortunata, which was a profitable enterprise that generated thousands of good, stable jobs. The pharma industry seems to be this century’s Fortunata for Puerto Rico. Countries around the world compete fiercely to attract them, but our government wants nothing to do with them.
We all know what all this charade is about. Primaries are coming up soon and these senators are trying to gain support from certain groups by throwing others under the bus. The truth is that most of the Puerto Rican population supports pharma, but very few people go out to vote in these political events. Our politicians know very well who these people tend to be and they target them with very specific messaging that often goes against the best interests of the general population.
These politicians might think they are geniuses because of the way they play the game, but they should be careful. Corporations are even more cold blooded than they are, and if threatened, they will stop investing and leave, like we have seen in the past.
Senators, you are playing with fire and eventually you will get burned, but sadly, it will be the people of Puerto Rico who pay the price.
