Nick Pastrana
Manolo, the war against Section 936 is over. The American tax system today is very different from the old days, but there is still a faction of the statehood leadership—with a certain type of post-traumatic stress—shooting at any plan that gives tax advantages to pharmaceutical companies in Puerto Rico, without first reviewing whether such measures are compatible with statehood.
In times of increased economic growth, Puerto Rico operated under a model that combined low local contributions and few federal contributions for manufacturers and pharmaceuticals. Today, we do not have any of the above. Local taxes are higher due to Law 154, and we have a federal tax we did not have before: the GILTI Tax, an income tax introduced in Trump’s latest tax reform.
The GILTI Tax does not apply to states. In response, U.S. Virgin Islands Delegate Stacey Plaskett presented a bill calling for the removal of this tax from the territories. This would give us equal treatment and parity with the states. In other words, the bill is COMPATIBLE with the transition to statehood.
On the other hand, if Puerto Rico were a state, the local Law 154 tax would be inadmissible under the Internal Revenue Code. The elimination of this tax is not only an important step to ensure the attraction of more pharmaceuticals and manufacture to the island, but it is also a NECESSARY measure if Puerto Rico starts a transition to statehood.
As for Puerto Rico’s tax advantages, the exception would be the federal income tax of corporations. If Puerto Rico were a state, pharmaceutical companies would pay this federal tax, but such blow would be greatly cushioned if the Law 154 tax and the GILTI Tax are eliminated beforehand, FACILITATING the transition to statehood.
In terms of economy, by becoming a force in manufacturing, Puerto Rico would become more relevant to the United States, thousands of jobs would be created, dependence on federal funds for the sustenance of families would be reduced, and per capita income would rise; therefore, the local income tax could be lowered to individuals in percentage terms. All this is INDISPENSABLE for statehood.
For these reasons, it is not surprising that statisticians of the caliber of Teresita Fuentes support these measures. Now it is up to ALL statesmen to recognize that the war on Section 936 is over and that it has to cease fire on those who come to the battlefield, to take them home.
Manuel Cidre
Nick, I don’t want to get into a debate about whether Section 936 was the most significant part of the economic transformation of Puerto Rico today.
What I do consider extremely critical is that the different sectors in Puerto Rico do not agree to capitalize on the opportunity before us to attract pharma operations tied to U.S. national security. It is a window that does not open twice in life and you have to look at it through the crucible of the collective, creating wealth, generating jobs and absolutely necessary to facilitate the realization of any ideal of status.
Every time this opportunity arises we hear phrases like: “They steal the capital, they repatriate multimillion sums of money from our national heritage.” National heritage is the ability and capacity of a country to generate well-paid jobs for its population and to have no unemployment. National heritage is a strong local company creating wealth, producing and exporting goods and services. National heritage is a strong service sector serving those multinationals, local businesses and providing services to other countries. National heritage is having created the ecosystem for the creation of many Puerto Rican multinationals.
Believe me, Nick, we had that opportunity on our first hit with Section 936 and we didn’t really capitalize on that opportunity. Let’s do better this second turn. In my opinion, this time it is not enough to “equate ourselves” with other states, jurisdictions or countries. We must understand that we must distinguish Puerto Rico.
The great human resources that we have is not going to be able to make a difference alone, as many assert. Today, these manufacturing operations are highly technological and automated. Large corporations are responsible for achieving productivity in the country they select.
Yes, Nick, to be able to establish this manufacturing in Puerto Rico, we must distinguish ourselves. Whichever bill is favored [in Congress], it has to differentiate Puerto Rico so that it can convince these corporations — in their site selection exercise — that Puerto Rico is the ideal place.
In order to advance any formula of status, it is convenient for us to position Puerto Rico as a relevant player and as the correct partner of the United States at this historical juncture.
