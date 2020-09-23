The construction industry is one of many economic activities that has been severely impacted by the COVID-19 pandemic. The coronavirus has created uncertainty and altered most project’s supply chains and their schedules.
However, historically low interest rates, the pandemic, natural disasters and the avalanche of federal funds coming Puerto Rico’s way, will create a flock of construction activity that has already begun to balloon construction costs.
This forced temporary setback and rise in construction costs may hopefully force many industry leaders to use alternative and creative ways to lower costs while becoming more conscious of how we are taking care of the environment using sustainable design.
Sustainable architecture is a general term that refers to buildings that are designed to limit our impact on the environment. In sustainable architecture, and interior design, designers and contractors seek to minimize the negative impact of buildings on the environment by applying innovative methods to their designs, the way contractors build, and developers operate them. These methods involve recycling, repurposing, as well as other elements that support long-term ecological balance.
These best practices not only focus on saving energy and natural resources, but they also minimize waste and reduce construction and operating costs. According to studies made by the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA), the construction industry sends over 170 million tons of non-industrial waste to U.S. landfills. A sustainable plan focuses on lessening this type of waste through technology, extension of material uses and the use of modular prefabrication.
In terms of technology, using Building Information Modeling (BIM) improves design, construction and operation efficiencies that lead to waste reduction. This technology allows for a detailed description of existing building materials as well as an efficient way to build and operate structures.
Salvaging as much of the raw material during the demolition phase of a building through the on-site material segregation of metals, cardboard, bricks etc., also cuts down the need to purchase building materials that can end up in landfills. This extension of building material uses, by salvaging and repurposing, also minimizes construction costs and waste.
The use of building materials, by reusing instead of discarding, can be employed as a blueprint for deconstruction. Europe, for example, is pioneering the vision that a building is nothing more than a temporary “structure bank” that can and will be reused at some point down the line.
Finally, the use of prefabrication by moving construction “offsite” or “modular” in a controlled factory environment, shifts the traditional “crafting method” of building to an assembling philosophy. It also keeps tolerances tight and eliminates overage and scrap, improves efficiencies and reduces expensive labor costs.
Nationwide, sustainable architecture and construction has continued to grow and will continue to grow in upcoming years, proving less costly and more efficient amid the forecasted construction expansion. Minimizing building waste is smart business because of skilled labor shortages and the rise of material costs.
Designers, developers and contractors will need to rethink all their current and planned projects, and their means-and-methods of construction, as we all prepare for the largest construction expansion in the island in half a century.
