In normal times, leaders inspire face to face. They organize innovation closely. They advise; they encourage; they mediate. But we don’t live in normal times. We live in times of a new normal. COVID-19 was not a predictable shock. Governments and businesses around the world did what they could to absorb it in no time, but physical distancing quickly emerged as the best way forward, meaning little to no face-to-face contact.
Not so long ago, Margaret Keenan, 91, from the UK, became the first person in the world to receive the COVID-19 vaccine , and there are early signs that we may be on our way back to normal. However, today the workforce remains dispersed by circumstances beyond anyone’s control.
Fortunately, digital technologies were already available to alleviate the pressures of balancing security and economic continuity. Remote work was unavoidable, but since its widespread implementation we have realized that we were going down this path before we ever heard of COVID-19. Before the pandemic, surveys in various markets consistently showed overwhelming majority preferences for telecommuting.
In a 2019 study, 90% of employees who had experienced the home office model said they would strive to maintain it for the rest of their careers. However, what does this mean in the long run for face-to-face interactions? Managers must accept the need for leadership both virtual and in person.
The current crisis has consolidated remote work as a necessity, whereas it used to be a benefit or a luxury. In the Arab Gulf region, Statista found that, as of March 2020, more than a third of companies had at least considered remote working as a viable business practice after a pandemic. About 12% had already experimented with it for some time, and one in ten (11%) had just implemented it or were in the process of doing so.
The Remote Leader Emerges
Where does this leave our leaders? In June, different recruitment portals worldwide found that almost three-quarters (74%) of workers preferred jobs that allowed telecommuting. Similar surveys find that 80% of employees in different regions in the world would prefer to work from home, after COVID-19, citing savings in time and money and productivity gains. So it seems like telecommuting is here to stay and will be a unique selling proposition for employers looking to attract the best talent. And if employees are selected, recruited, supervised and guided remotely, What are the implications for effective leadership? How do we balance the desire for human interaction in real life with requests for flexibility from employees?
Different studies show that remote workers are happier workers, but that still leaves us with the challenges of productivity and connectivity, because they combine continuity and long-term commercial viability. Of course, the right IT infrastructure will be critical. The workforce must be able to join conference calls, download tools, and access resources. Security will be critical to delivering these capabilities, as will the backbone of IT management: regular and accurate backups.
But technology is simply the apparatus of business continuity. Good leadership has never been more important. The skills to reassure, encourage, nurture, subtly survey and confidently lead, as they always have, will keep projects on track, teams motivated, and stakeholders informed. This is true for both physical and virtual interactions, and if all is well, we will soon see our colleagues again, not just on a screen.
The Right Technology
Different countries in the world have never lacked effective leadership, as can be seen from the extensive economic recoveries from previous crises. The current malaise may be the worst we have seen, but innovation will help us. Trials with remote work have meant more seamless adoption than could have been seen otherwise. Many workers have used similar tools when traveling on business or when in contact with friends and family.
So, COVID-19 may have put the world on a fast track, but the leaders weren’t entirely unprepared. However, challenges lurk on the road ahead, regardless of the scale of the business. Tech leaders will need to consider how a collaborative platform fits into the corporate landscape.
Can today’s IT infrastructure support 24-hour access and effective backup, all while maintaining an adequate security standard? If not, are there local service providers that can enable scaling up quickly and diligently?
The “Little by Little” Approach
Adequate infrastructure capable of supporting large workloads will ensure teams stay connected, but leaders still need to apply their soft skills when trying to maintain effective operational levels. Telecommuting will undoubtedly have a profound effect on morale. In my own role as Regional Manager for Latin America and the Caribbean, I have often been separated from colleagues with whom I need to collaborate. Personally, I am looking forward to seeing my colleagues in real life again. But in the meantime, I’ve learned a few things along the way that have helped me overcome the challenges of remote leadership.
First, leaders must adapt to the circumstances of each individual employee. While this was true in a shared office space, the opportunity to leave home troubles behind has now evaporated. The remote leader will likely find a much more diverse psychology within the remote group. Some may enjoy isolation; some may not. In a region full of different cultures, this will become an even greater challenge.
Second, remote leaders must be experts in contingency planning; is a vital tool in normal times, but COVID-19 has further underscored the need for today’s leaders to have a plan A, B and even C. Knowing that their leaders are prepared (or at least have thought of) a myriad scenarios give employees the much-needed confidence to operate in these challenging times.
It is also vital that teams are well equipped and informed. Full briefings are vital because remote check-ins are not as quick as going to the manager’s office to quickly clarify a question. After this, leaders must stay in contact with team members at regular and scheduled intervals to ensure everyone’s well-being. Whenever possible, these should be video chats as, as any good leader knows, in-person time is a vital component of clear communication.
The best leaders are those who understand that a community is made up of individuals, each with their own concerns, ambitions, problems, and needs. People-centered approaches must take precedence in our new normal, and effective remote leaders will understand that the workforce will succeed or fail based on the empathy they show and the example they set.
