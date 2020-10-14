On Nov. 3, Puerto Rico will celebrate its sixth status referendum, just as recent events in Puerto Rico and the U.S. have led to the demise of the Commonwealth and statehood status options. The Trump administration also invalidated the upcoming “Statehood Yes/No” referendum in a letter, stating that the United States would ignore the results.
Thankfully, U.S. Representatives Nydia Velázquez and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez introduced the Puerto Rico Self-Determination Act of 2020, which is already attracting co-sponsors, that would tackle the issue of Puerto Rico decolonization via an inclusive Status Convention that would involve all non-territorial status options, not just statehood.
In 2014, the U.S. Congress’ General Accountability Office (GAO) published a report that explained how statehood would negatively impact both the Puerto Rican and U.S. economies. The increased federal tax burdens of up to $11.6 billion alone would decimate the Puerto Rican economy, consolidate welfare dependency and push American companies and thousands of Puerto Rican professionals to leave Puerto Rico, which would further exacerbate Puerto Rico’s economic debacle.
Most Puerto Ricans realize that statehood is not a viable option for their country for political, economic and cultural reasons, yet recognize that the colonial Commonwealth was already rejected in the 2012 referendum. Puerto Ricans and Americans have an opportunity to forge the path towards decolonization via the Free Association option, a dignified political relationship whereby Puerto Rico would become a sovereign nation, yet associated with the United States as an ally and strategic economic partner.
Today, the U.S. has three such beneficial relationships with three Pacific island nations. Thankfully, Free Association is the status option with the largest growth margin of support in modern Puerto Rico, going from 0.29 percent of the vote in the 1998 plebiscite to 33.3 percent of the vote in the 2012 plebiscite.
In this 2012 referendum, both sovereignty options (Independence and Free Association) together garnered almost 40 percent of the vote. In contrast, while support for sovereignty is growing, only 23 percent voted in the 2017 plebiscite to support statehood. Free Association offers a great opportunity for Puerto Rico to develop a productive economy that would benefit Puerto Rico and the United States, especially American businesses in Puerto Rico.
According to a recent publication of the RAND Corporation, “the Compacts of Free Association are unique international agreements governing the bilateral relationships between the United States and the FAS (Freely Associated States). The Compacts enable the parties to maintain close and mutually beneficial ties.”
Free Association would be “the best of all worlds” since it would secure Puerto Rico’s important ties with the United States, yet allowing Puerto Rico to become a sovereign nation integrated into the world economy, opening up many opportunities for Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, companies, investors and American companies as well.
According to estimates discussed in my book, a sovereign Puerto Rico only with a robust customs\tariff system and a fair and competitive tax on multinational corporations would be able to generate $13.3 billion in revenues, which is $4.3 billion more than Puerto Rico’s current budget of $9 billion. A sovereign Puerto Rico would prioritize strategic sectors that the government would incentivize, such as the agro-industry, tourism, technology, pharmaceutical, aerospace and scientific sectors. American companies would be able to invest in these priority sectors as well.
For Puerto Rican and American entrepreneurs considering their future operations and growth in Puerto Rico, Free Association offers stability, a political relationship with the United States based on sovereignty, free transit of peoples and goods, increased economic development opportunities, and a path forward that would greatly benefit our important and valued business community. For Puerto Rican and American entrepreneurs, now is the time to embrace and support Free Association, economic development and a new relationship between our two nations. Our future depends on it.
- Javier A. Hernández is also the author of “PREXIT: Forging Puerto Rico’s Path to Sovereignty.”
