Perhaps due to historical circumstances or the design of the political process itself, the development and operation of Puerto Rico has depended on federal aid. This practice comes from our period under the rule of Spain and has extended until now, amid the coronavirus crisis.
Federal aid has created a dependency from the government, numerous civic sectors and some commercial sectors from coming up with their own solutions and an alternative economic plan that does not depend on resources that are out of our control.
The island’s history with external aid began in the 16th century with the “Situado,” a Mexican subsidy. This aid financed the defense line of the Spanish empire, in which Puerto Rico played an important role due to its location in the Caribbean. The “Situado” funded the militarization of the island by building fortifications and financing troops.
The first U.S. federal aid
By the 20th century, aid and incentives began flowing in the 1930s through the Puerto Rico Emergency Relief Administration (PRERA, 1935 — 1955), an initiative by the Roosevelt administration to mitigate the effects of the Great Depression and battle poverty on the island.
During the previous century, the economic and industrial development of the island was funded by various programs and incentives, such as Section 936 (1976 — 1996).
Food stamps and other aids
In 1977, Puerto Rico entered the Food Stamp Program, better known as the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP). In parallel, the island partakes of other federal programs such as Medicaid, the Special Supplemental Nutrition Program for Women, Infants and Children (WIC) and Pell Grants for college students.
The federal government also sends over $3 billion annually to support programs in the Health, Education and Labor departments.
In times of crisis, such as during hurricane season, FEMA funds are like a kind of manna that falls from the sky, allowing the local government to respond to such natural disasters and finance reconstruction efforts.
ARRA funds ($7 billion)
During the 2008 financial crisis, Puerto Rico received $7 billion from ARRA funds, which were key to mitigate the effects of the economic and fiscal crisis (2009 — 2012). This financial injection prevented an economic collapse and created the conditions for a modest recovery in the economy.
Aid after Hurricane Maria ($12 billion)
In the following months after Hurricane Maria in Sept. 2017, nearly $12 billion in federal aid entered the island. The expectation was that an additional $40 billion would come, but corruption cases and political instability on the island created doubts in the federal capital. Trump sent us a kind of tutor-coordinator to control the effective use of these funds.
The COVID-19 crisis ($6 billion)
Once again, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the federal aid tap is opened, with the expectation of receiving up to $6 billion in direct and indirect aid for the government, households and businesses. It remains to be seen whether this aid will indeed arrive as quickly as it is needed and whether it will be enough to mitigate the impact of the current crisis.
Clearly, federal aid has played an important social role, allowing vulnerable sectors to support themselves. Federal aid has also made it possible to stabilize the economy and prevent social and economic imbalances as a result of the weakness of the economic model itself.
Today, amid the COVID-19 crisis, the dependency on federal funds has created a false sense of comfort on the capacity of the local government to solve all problems. This attitude does not contribute to the correct decision making in seeking a balance between the need to return to work and take care of the island’s productive base.
After COVID-19, the federal government’s fiscal capacity will be severely affected and I foresee that soon, they must implement cuts to control the deficit and avoid major problems.
Puerto Rico could be affected in many ways, by having too much exposure to federal funds.
In summary, you must start creating your own solutions and break with the culture of dependency. Work and production are the best tools we have to create wealth and support the long-term development of the economy in the post-COVID-19 world.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.