The devastation caused by Hurricanes Irma and Maria in 2017 exposed serious underlying problems with Puerto Rico’s electrical grid, transportation systems and clean water infrastructure. Since that time, President Donald Trump has prioritized revitalization efforts, marking a departure from simply repairing antiquated systems to actively helping fortify communities against current and future environmental challenges.
During a recent visit to Puerto Rico, senior officials from the White House and the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency (EPA) witnessed firsthand the progress made as a result of coordinated federal action and collaboration with Puerto Rico and the private sector. Together, we are building resilience and sustainability into recovery efforts, and the progress to date is truly remarkable.
Many rural communities in Puerto Rico struggle to provide safe and reliable drinking water to their residents. Puerto Rico’s awe-inspiring rainforests, mountains and beaches earned it the moniker “Isle of Enchantment.” However, the interior topography contains steep roads that are difficult to navigate, making access to water systems a challenge.
Although residents of Puerto Rico primarily get their water from the government-owned Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority (Prasa), there are at least 240 community systems (serving almost 100,000 residents) that are not overseen by Prasa. These community systems have struggled to meet safe drinking water standards because each community has its own circumstances, and there isn’t a neat one-size-fits-all solution to address the challenges.
During our visit to Caguas, we announced new aid through EPA’s Circuit Rider program to send technical experts and support directly to small communities. The program empowers local decision-makers by providing training and consultation to local water systems and their operators.
These experts, working with local communities, will develop a monitoring and compliance plan for the community systems to administer safe drinking water. Ultimately, our goal is to help these systems build capacity, meet existing needs and withstand future natural disasters.
EPA laid the groundwork in 2018 by establishing the Water Coalition with other federal agencies, local governments and NGOs. Members of the Water Coalition pledged over $10 million of private investments through a Memorandum of Understanding with the EPA to make rural drinking water systems more resilient against power outages and provide technical assistance and build capacity. This collaboration has already resulted in 30 systems installing solar panels and backup battery storage. During the islandwide outage after earthquakes in January 2020, these systems were able to continue providing drinking water to their customers.
These restorative projects are evidence of the EPA’s concerted efforts to maximize efficiencies and opportunities through public-private partnerships. Our partners include: the Federal Emergency Management Agency; COR3 — Recover, Reconstruction, Resiliency; the Puerto Rico Department of Health; the U.S. Department of Agriculture’s Rural Development; the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development; 11 nongovernmental organizations; and three academic institutions.
The joint efforts in Puerto Rico are a prime example of how public-private partnerships can be used to implement site-specific solutions where dangers to human health and the environment persist. While each community has its own unique challenges, we have the knowledge and resources to help Puerto Rico recover and improve its infrastructure through resilient and sustainable methods.
We recognize there is not a one-size-fits-all fix, and under President Donald Trump we are committed to rebuilding a cleaner, safer and more prosperous environment for future generations in Puerto Rico and across the United States.
