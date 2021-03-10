The debt restructuring process of the Government of Puerto Rico is the largest and most complex debt restructuring in the history of tax-exempt bonds in the United States. Therefore, this process is a point of reference for possible future municipal restructurings in the whole Nation. With the agreement recently announced by the Oversight Board and a group of general bond creditors, we may conclude that we will make at least three significant contributions to our fellow citizens.
First, it is undeniable that the better the economic future of a jurisdiction, the larger the debt amount that it can pay. As in all negotiations, the debtor is more cautiously optimistic than the bondholders as to the future of the jurisdiction. In the case of Puerto Rico, a Contingent Value Instrument (CVI) was selected in order to be able to reach an agreement. The CVI is paid to bondholders only if IVU (sales tax) revenue projections exceed the estimates of the May 2020 Fiscal Plan. Therefore, in the event of that contingency, half of the excess will be paid to the CVIs, up to $200 million. In other words, Puerto Rico could pay an additional amount to bondholders, but only if the economy is growing beyond the projections. In this sense, a marginal benefit for the island is that the powerful firms on Wall Street will favor bills in Congress that promote the economic success of Puerto Rico.
The second point is the special treatment to pensioners. The Detroit bankruptcy had already established that pensioners had to be treated better than other creditors. Despite that, Detroit pensioners saw their pensions reduced by 4.5%, contributions to the health plan eliminated, and automatic cost of living adjustments cancelled.
The Government of Puerto Rico is fighting so that there are no pension cuts. The big difference between Puerto Rico and Detroit is that through Act 3-2013, government employee pension benefits had already been reduced. Reducing pensions would be in addition to the cuts enacted through said statute.
The third point of the agreement is that it is feasible. This agreement reduces the total central government debt to $7.4 billion, from $35 billion, and the annual payment to $1.15 billion, from $4.2 billion, on average. However, there is no point in reducing the debt and protecting pensioners if we go back to bankruptcy in the coming years. The financial and economic metrics indicate that the resultant debt level is sustainable.
In addition, the debt service is at 7.6% of the government’s own-source revenue. By comparison, at a national level, the 10 most indebted states have an average debt service of 9.2% of their own-source revenue. The Constitution of Puerto Rico sets 15% as the maximum that would be prudent to pledge in debt. Another metric is that the debt is reduced to 53% of the Gross Domestic Product. When the European Union made the conversion to the Euro, it set 60% of the Gross Domestic Product as a healthy debt level.
The debt restructuring agreement puts us on the path to a goal all Puerto Ricans share, the end of the bankruptcy and the Oversight Board. We are on our way.
