For the past two weeks, Puerto Ricans have been observing from afar the horrendous invasion by Vladimir Putin’s Russia of its neighboring country, Ukraine, expressing solidarity with Ukrainians and the direct effects that it has been triggering in our pocketbooks. It remains to be seen if Puerto Rico has been discerning, within the terrible fog of war, multiple lessons to be learned by our people.
First of all, are we learning the lessons of democracy’s fragility? After thirty years of independence from the old USSR, most Ukrainians, especially those born in freedom, know no other system than a solidly institutionalized democracy. In just two weeks, they have discovered its fragility.
They thought that their democratic system was respected by their immediate neighbor, Russia, and that they would be strongly defended by another world behemoth from afar, the United States, the main beneficiary of Ukraine’s willingness to give up its nuclear warheads over two decades, ago in exchange for America’s treaty promise to defend Ukraine’s territorial integrity and sovereignty.
Not only has Russia invaded its neighbor, but the United States has found excuses to partially renege on its treaty promises to fully defend a former nuclear power that changed its status as such at its prodding.
The first lesson for Puerto Rico? As much as we’ve been citizens of the United States for 105 years, we must always be aware that there are forces in our hemisphere that want to break up that relationship, regardless of the chronic lack of votes for independence in our ballot boxes, such as the powerful Sao Paulo Forum and the Puebla Group, both avowed supporters of independence for Puerto Rico. In a time in which the United States sent a delegation to meet with the Nicolás Maduro regime to potentially lift sanctions and enable the purchase of Venezuelan oil and enrich its dictator without even notifying the Venezuelan putative president America supports, President Guaido, could an American president also backstab Puerto Rico if it’s diplomatically convenient in the future? Have they not already repeatedly ignored the will of our people as to our future relationship?
Learning that first lesson should lead us to insist, more forcefully than ever, for Puerto Rico’s status to be resolved. That is a decision that depends less on us and more on Congress and the President.
Among the multiple partial sanctions the West has imposed on Russia lies our second lesson to be learned: “Oil rules”. Neither the United States nor the West have closed Russia’s oil spigot, the second oil producer in the world. For 124 years, America has made Puerto Rico dependent on fossil fuels. As a result, Puerto Rico has become the American jurisdiction most affected by energy inflation triggered by Putin’s invasion of Ukraine.
Not only are our gasoline and diesel prices rising as fast as in the rest of the nation, but electric rates are going to rise much higher because Puerto Rico is the only jurisdiction that produces electricity almost entirely, over 95%, on a fossil fuel mix that includes not only coal and non-United States natural gas, but on international crude oil.
The second lesson is that we must learn to be much less than dependent on fossil fuels we don’t produce and can’t control and learn to be more self-reliant energywise. We’ve heard that one before. Fourteen years ago, one of the world’s strongest renewable energy advocates, Bill Clinton, stated:
“In the United States, the most compelling candidate for complete energy independence is Puerto Rico, because they have to import 100 percent of their energy. The Congress has battled, for years and years about what kind of tax incentives we ought to give to Puerto Rico to get new manufacturing jobs down there, so that they will not be so desperately worse off than the rest of us. A lot of the incentives that have been given and lower labor costs that are enjoyed have been totally wiped away in Puerto Rico by the fact that they have to import 100 percent of their energy. And they pay much more for it than the rest of us do. So, why doesn’t America say, ‘That’s part of the United States, and we’re going to figure out a way through the sun, through the wind, through efficiency, through closing landfills, and through all the stuff we talked about to make Puerto Rico completely energy self-sufficient.’ If we can do it, then it should be done.”
In order to reduce our dependence on gasoline, we should follow a two-pronged strategy. First, have the Pierluisi administration develop the support network necessary to increase the use of electric, as well as hybrid plug-in, vehicles on our roads.
Puerto Rico’s Energy Bureau, its chairman Edison Avilés and its four commissioners, have begun pressuring PREPA and LUMA to modify our network to support electric vehicle (EV) chargers.
The administration has received millions of federal dollars to start installing EV chargers throughout the island. It’s time to use it. Fast. This could include providing subsidies to private households, apartment buildings and private parkings to install for-pay EV chargers.
Our Secretary of Housing could use federal funds at his disposal to install EV chargers in our public housing projects that are home to 56,000 families, because EV’s are not only for the economically well-off anymore.
The second prong is to use our tax system to promote the sale of EV’s. While every car should pay a minimal excise tax, EVs that currently pay $0 should see a very gradual increase, while conventional gasoline vehicles should see a less-than-gradual increase to motivate the market to purchase EVs.
