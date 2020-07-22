Dear Elected Officials:
Nothing comes back to bite us harder than the development of a bad reputation. Warren Buffet, admired by many as one of the sharpest, smartest and most successful investors of all time, said: “It takes 20 years to build a reputation and five minutes to ruin it. If you think about that, you’ll do things differently.”
As our cabinet secretaries, legislators, mayors, judges and prosecutors, are you following this simple principle? Many would argue you are not. In the past three years, we have seen allegations of corruption, arrests, resignations at the highest levels and behaviors overall unbecoming of our public officials.
This past week, we saw federal investigative agencies conduct operations that would certainly raise eyebrows and lead many to believe that “there’s something happening here.” It definitely plays the lyrics of a famous Buffalo Springfield song in my mind that goes: “I think it’s time we stop, children, what’s that sound. Everybody look what’s going down. There’s battle lines being drawn. Nobody’s right if everybody’s wrong.”
It’s certainly true, there is definitely something happening, but it’s not abundantly clear. As someone who has been in the private sector, seen the way it operates and spoken to persons who invest or have considered investing in the island, there is certainly an instability that is hurting our reputation right now.
Public service is not the place to buy expensive sports cars or luxury SUVs, it’s not the place to make substantive salaries, and it’s certainly not the place to help those that help you. Public service is a sacred opportunity afforded by the people to fellow citizens who promise that they will do the right thing when they are elected.
As someone who has always looked at public service inevitably through the lens of its impact on the private sector, I can say the following:
1. Reputation in Public Service is known as Reputable Branding in the Private Sector.
2. Kickbacks in Government are known as Stealing in the Private Sector.
3. Unbalanced Budgets in Government are known as Bankruptcy in the Private Sector.
4. Arrogance and Rude Behavior are known as Bad Customer Service in the Private Sector.
As a mother who raised two teenagers alone after my husband passed, I can tell you that I valued my reputation as a mother. I never taught my children that stealing was right, I had to keep up a household with a balanced checkbook, and to keep all of that in order, I had to behave with decorum, humbly and politely.
Those feelings I just expressed are the feelings of all the decent citizens on the island, business owners, employees, parents and others who work hard to make ends meet.
With that said, what show are we putting on for potential investors looking in? Is your work giving business owners the peace of mind to risk it all for Puerto Rico?
I am a firm believer in the justice system and believe that everyone deserves to be treated fairly before legal authorities.
With that said however, public servants need to be held to a higher standard and they themselves need to hold themselves to a higher standard.
This week, some of you were explaining rumors about office management procedures and other murky situations, rather than working to improve the well-being of our citizens.
Honestly, all of our elected officials and designees need to search within and look hard in an act of serious introspection, and answer one simple question “Do I love Puerto Rico or do I just love myself?”
If the answer is the latter, pick up your “motetes” before someone adds your name to: #Renuncia.
Sincerely,
A Friend of a Friend
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.