As we emerge from the COVID-19 global pandemic, one thing is certain: we will never forget 2020. For our local tourism industry, 2020 was a year of great promise, with early projections for tourism pointing to record performance. Unfortunately, seismic activity and COVID-19 have changed that. So, what must we do to ensure a full recovery in tourism?
First, we must continue winning the war against COVID-19. Our government and public health officials reacted quickly and proactively to protect us. As a result, Puerto Rico has fared well. The deaths due to COVID-19 are tragic and the continued infections throughout the world are alarming, but we can be thankful Puerto Rico has performed better than others.
Now, we must fight to revive our economy with the same determination and collaboration we have used to fight the pandemic. Jobs have been lost and many businesses have closed their doors. Recovery from COVID-19 does not end with a vaccination but, rather, with bold, decisive actions that protect our public health and our economy, saving both lives and businesses. This is a delicate balance that must be managed with great precision and teamwork.
Some question whether tourism can recover, but current research and data suggest otherwise. While fewer people are traveling and many travelers prefer to stay close to home, Puerto Rico offers several advantages. First, open natural spaces like beaches, forests, and mountains rank high on travelers’ list of desirable experiences after months of quarantine. Second, many U.S. travelers will not venture outside of the country, so Puerto Rico is an ideal alternative for a unique, cultural experience with easy access to a U.S.-based healthcare system and no passport required. And, for those looking to unwind from the stress of daily life, what better place to do so than our beaches?
Many partners are betting on Puerto Rico’s recovery. Airlines have programmed a solid Fall schedule with many seats available. A record number of travel advisors (17,769) have enrolled in our travel expert program, preparing to sell vacation packages to Puerto Rico. And, in just the past 3 weeks, 21 meeting planners representing $12 Million of potential business have requested proposals from our sales team.
This does not suggest the recovery of tourism will be quick or easy. COVID-19 will have 3x the impact on tourism that Hurricane Maria had. Today, many businesses remain closed and thousands of workers are unemployed. And, in 2019 tourism generated $700 Million in tax revenues, money that our government desperately needs to provide essential services. For the benefit of all Puerto Ricans, we must work together to revive our tourism industry.
At Discover Puerto Rico, we have activated a comprehensive research-based recovery plan. We are actively informing travelers of the new entry requirements and inspiring them with relevant content that promotes the rich vibrant culture and natural beauty of our island. We are prepared to do all we can to support local businesses and encourage visitors to travel responsibly. And, with a sensible investment in tourism marketing, Puerto Rico’s tourism industry can fully recover.
While 2020 has not been the year we expected, it’s only halfway complete. If this were a baseball game, today is the 5th inning. If this were a soccer match, today is halftime. If this were a Broadway production, today is intermission. Let’s work together to make the second half a success and, once again, show the world how Puerto Rico uses its resiliency and strength to rise above adversity.
