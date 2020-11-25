“If you make the choice to serve the public, public service, then serve the public, not yourself.”
That wasn’t Abraham Lincoln, it was Jack Abramoff, the notorious former lobbyist who served years in prison after scandals broke out in Washington, D.C. regarding his dealings on Capitol Hill.
What does this have to do with Puerto Rico you say? OH, EVERYTHING! The past four years have been plagued with public servants who only served themselves — but with them have been quite a few octopuses, ahem sorry, businessmen who have extended their tentacles throughout our government institutions as if we were living 20,000 leagues under the sea.
Puerto Rico’s government is large, let’s not sugarcoat that. New governors have taken office on the island approximately every four years, with Luis Muñoz Marín and Ricardo Rosselló breaking that statistic — the former because he held office for 16 years and the latter for a little over two years. This “cambia-cambia” has led to government dis-government, sloppy purchasing practices and ultimately, a gross disregard for the government’s greatest asset, its people.
People may say what they will about public servants. Many of the aforementioned octopuses believe that the products and solutions they sell are a replacement for human effort. Institutional memory is often disregarded and employees are disposed of to save “millions” in order to spend “less” (usually millions) in solutions that no one has asked for, to problems that the government doesn’t have.
In my second tour in government as Treasury secretary, I interacted, worked with and developed lasting relationships with Treasury employees that truly impressed me. One of them, a “Secretaria 1” (classified as such by our system) had a B.S. and an M.A., both in Business Administration, spent more than a decade in the Treasury Department and knew its operations inside and out. She had contacts in each regional Hacienda office throughout the island. Needless to say, after a week of knowing her, I made her one of my Special Assistants. What system could provide that type of institutional value?
People are an organization’s most important asset and central to any transformation. Human Enterprise — that’s what it’s called. It is built by approaching any situation by upping the humanity, removing friction, implementing value inclusion and working to speed up delivery. They’re all interconnected.
Any organization that wants successful technological transformation must place PEOPLE in the driver’s seat. The government and the Fiscal Oversight Board must recognize that people become critically important if they want to drive the change they need.
How does that famous speech go “ … government of the people, by the people, for the people, shall not perish from the earth…”? Yep, Honest Abe had it right, it’s the PEOPLE!
The need to reduce government expenditures has been mainly focused on payroll. Retirement windows opened to reduce payroll but have served the useless purpose of draining institutional memory, while the government has stayed in the same economic conundrum.
Examples of government inefficiency and redundance are plenty. They range from thousands of bank accounts where the government is unable to distinguish federal grant funding from other assets, to disconnects between state and municipal parking and speeding fines, that allow a driver to renew their driver’s license while they owe thousands in fines to municipalities. They’re even more profound, with issues like different payroll systems between agencies, to agencies that keep time reports on paper to this day.
Perhaps even more ridiculous is the fact that our State Police has more than three radio systems throughout the island, which are disconnected from Fire Departments and Emergency Management Agencies. One can only wonder how much money has gone into integrating our government in such a disintegrated way.
The result is octopuses contracting with government agencies in every which crisscrossed questionable way, while we have mutilated our institutional memory making the transfer of knowledge impossible.
The result is multimillion dollar investments in technology that are haphazardly implemented and consultants that cannot get the work done, because they have no one to consult. The fanciest computer is but aluminum and plastic, the most modern antennae is but a marvel of steel, the fastest Internet connection is but plastic wiring, if we don’t have the people to use it.
Our government stopped investing in its most precious resource decades ago. Let’s hope that starting next year we can change that.
