We are waiting with bated breath the sentencing in the latest corruption scandal, that involving Felix “El Cano” Delgado and Oscar Santamaria, who ran a major corruption ring that has made headlines for the past few months. Many assume that their millionaire embezzlement scheme will send these individuals to prison for a long time. The societal thirst for institutional revenge may not be quenched, as many expect.
As preposterous as it may sound, many of these villains may spend very little time behind bars, if any at all. Mr. Delgado will probably get probation and Mr. Santamaria, the leader of the gang, may get a few months in prison. This will lead some to clamor that the criminal system is corrupt, but it is working simply fine. These persons will benefit from a necessary evil in our criminal justice system: the plea bargain.
Plea bargains are ubiquitous. The Federal Government reports that 97.5% of all criminal cases in Puerto Rio are settled through guilty pleas, most through a plea deal. In these deals, the prosecutor “negotiates” with the accused: she cooperates with the authorities in exchange for a lenient sentence or favorable confinement conditions. Our criminal system has been reduced to a process where Justice is not dispensed, it is negotiated. This would seem as a win-win situation for all those concerned, but looks can be deceiving.
Without plea bargains, our courts would be swamped with ever-increasing number of criminal cases filed each year. Plea deals benefit those who knowingly commit crimes and are caught, because they have a good incentive to admit guilt and save the system the cost of prosecuting the obviously guilty. The criminal justice system can allocate its limited resources in prosecuting major cases.
Plea deals constantly come under fire by those who believe that the government is in cahoots with the corrupt officials. We see criminals such as Anaudi Hernández plea guilty and not having served a day in prison, despite having embezzled approximately $2 million. Then we see ordinary criminals spending a long time in prison for run of the mill crimes, including drug possession. Of course, high profile criminals have a throve of information that may lead to the arrest of others, as in the case of the former Mayor of Cataño. We rationalize that we need a good bait to catch bigger fish, but what happens when the kingpin himself, the mastermind of the embezzlement scheme gets a deal, like in the case of Mr. Santamaría? He will go to prison for a brief period considering his role in this huge criminal scheme.
Granting generous plea deals to the heads of criminal organizations promote a type of impunity, because they know they can get away with little punishment if they provide information first. So, it becomes a race to who gets to talk first, and the prize is the sweetheart deal with the prosecutors.
But there is a sinister side of pleas deals that we do not see. A plea bargain can be a coercive tool used by prosecutors against those accused of any crime, with one goal in mind: a quick conviction. Threatening the accused with very long prison terms, they seek to intimidate him into accepting their guilt, even when they know they are not guilty. They just fear fighting the system. Innocence becomes an irrelevant concept in some of these cases.
In an Island where impunity apparently abounds, prosecutors should exercise great caution when negotiating with the leaders of criminal gangs or organization, especially in political corruption cases, lest they create the impression that immunity can be negotiated through plea deals.
Negotiations are ongoing right now between the federal prosecutors and Mr. Santamaria and his cohorts, and his sentencing was recently postponed. Mr. Hernández’s sentencing is still pending even though he pled guilty in almost 6 years ago. All these negotiations happen behind an intractable veil of secrecy, which may be necessary to some degree.
However, prosecutors should thrive to explain why they reached a particular deal with a particular high-profile criminal, in particular the benefits of such generosity toward a corrupt politician. This is the only way we, as citizens, can maintain faith in our judicial system and the rule of law, and help build trust in one of our pillars of Government.
