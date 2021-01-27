Financial health is one of the most common and difficult purposes to fulfill with the arrival of the new year; whether on a personal or business level, the search for this balance plays a key role in leading a calmer and more organized life.
Overspending can trigger constant worry when the person is unable to meet financial commitments.
To develop healthy habits in the management of personal finances, order and discipline are two basic elements. However, a healthy [personal] economy is not about keeping an obsessive control over your financial operations, it is about being on top of expenses and income to save, invest and plan for the future with greater clarity and comfort.
PayPal shares some recommendations for favorable financial health:
Analyze Your Current Situation
Carry out a financial analysis to know in detail the way your money behaves. To do so, try to answer questions such as where your income comes from, what are your sources of income and what percentages are you allocating for what.
Organize Your Debts
Order them according to the amount; focus on paying first those with the lowest amounts and as you settle, add the amount to the next debt in a staggered manner. In this way, you will create a chain effect to keep your payments current.
Identify the Little Expenses
These include everyday expenses that are usually considered “essential,” such as coffee when leaving the office or a bottle of water at the gym, and in the case of the office, it can be breakfast with clients or excess transportation [expenses]. These are daily expenses that by themselves do not represent a large outlay, but in the long run or if you want to save, they do represent a problem for any budget.
Smart Shopping
Now that you are more aware of the management and administration of your resources, make smart purchases by relying on secure payment methods such as PayPal, which gives you “Buyer Protection.” This will also keep your money safe with its security system of international stature.
Set Financial Goals
Setting your goals involves deciding which ones you want to achieve, determining the amount of money needed and other resources such as how long it will take to achieve these goals. By analyzing your own objectives, you will discover that some are broad and powerful, while others are limited in scope. You can classify your goals in the short, medium and long term.
Make Saving a Habit
It is never too late to adopt this habit; the key factor is to have a goal in mind. [U.S. Senator] Elizabeth Warren, a [former]Harvard professor and author of the book “All Your Worth: the Ultimate Lifetime Money Plan,” proposes the 50/20/30 strategy, which consists in dedicating 50 percent of your salary to basic expenses, 20 percent to savings and 30 percent for personal expenses.
These are just some recommendations, but it is always a good time to be aware of your financial situation. This way, the relationship you have with your money will be clearer and will allow you to have a greater sense of control over your life and your business.
- Courtesy of América Retail
