As Puerto Rico continues to slowly rebuild after the last devastating natural disasters, we need to focus our efforts towards sustainable and rapid economic recovery. Taking advantage of the federal programs available for the safe and resilient reconstruction of the Island is the best way to quickly activate our economy.
Nevertheless, there are serious misconceptions regarding all the financial resources available. Let us today focus on several CBDG-DR funds available for housing and planning programs that will hopefully accelerate Puerto Rico’s recovery.
The Community Development Block Grant – Disaster Recovery (CDBG – DR) Program was developed to assure decent affordable housing opportunities, provision of services, assistance to those most vulnerable in our communities, career opportunities and the conservation of jobs.
Some of the planning programs through the CDBG -DR grants available are:
The Municipal Recovery Planning Program (MRP) Program allocates funding to municipalities to carry out planning activities that can complement other programs by identifying projects, programs and policies necessary for recovery, as well as increasing communities’ funding and their capacity to forecast and assign applicable needs to promote: city revitalization, critical infrastructure recovery, economic development and workforce training. The Whole Community Resilience Planning (WCRP) Program seeks to create recovery solutions for future natural events by increasing individual and collective preparation and ensuring greater resilience at a community and national level.
The Agency Planning Initiatives Program creates and builds property data sets across Puerto Rico, in order to ensure that land use is properly permitted, planned, inspected, secured and visible to municipalities. The Home Resilience Innovation Competition Program develops an energy innovation competition to provide solutions to address the generation and storage of renewable energy.
As for housing, the following CDBG-DR programs are focused on developing affordable housing for the most vulnerable populations on the Island. Some of them include:
The home repair, reconstruction or relocation program (R-3) aids eligible homeowners to repair damaged homes or rebuild substantially damaged homes by hurricanes Irma and/or Maria in non-hazard areas. The Rental Assistance Program responds to the urgent need to assist elderly, low-income individuals with risk of homelessness as a consequence of loss of funding for the Law 173 Program. The Homebuyer Assistance Program (HBA) helps Puerto Ricans purchase homes through a variety of support mechanisms, thereby increasing the level of homeownership in impacted communities and contributing to long-term sustainability and viability of communities across the Island.
The Title Clearance Program provides assistance for households lacking clear title for their properties and legitimizes homeowner titles in areas impacted by the hurricane, therefore providing sustainability and security to residents. Finally, the Housing Counseling Program provides counseling services for people affected by hurricanes Irma and/or Maria, as well as educational services to promote understanding of housing and financial options.
Without the help of federal government funds and subsidies for acquiring land, building, operating, planning, and maintaining affordable housing, Puerto Rico’s recovery will be extremely challenging, if not impossible. That is why these funds are essential in order to create resilient communities and rebuilding the Island. Making good and efficient use of these funds will help Puerto Rico and our communities not only recover, but also add long term value to the investment.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.