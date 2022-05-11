The economic inflation forces us to urgently search for alternatives to reduce costs and be more efficient to maintain and improve competitiveness. The possibility of a Global Minimum Tax may impact Puerto Rico’s historical strategy of leveraging incentives to attract foreign investment and urges us to pivot our approach towards improving the island’s overall competitiveness and reduce the cost of doing business, with energy being a significant piece of said costs.
Today, our energy sources primarily depend on the import of fossil fuels, which rely heavily on a global market that is subject to constant market shifts, and daily changes; most recently due to the conflict in Ukraine. Dependency makes our energy capacity – and its cost – vulnerable to these fluctuations, which create instability and are not controlled by local agencies or regulators.
This vulnerability, in conjunction with environmental and sustainability considerations, were key elements in the development of Puerto Rico’s Energy Policy, which set forth an aggressive transformation of the existing system. The Pierluisi administration’s plan includes facilitating and accelerating the development of clean distributed generation, energy efficiency implementations, and the development of microgrids. The private sector is leading advances in these developments, and the government is accelerating them with important allocations of federal reconstruction and recovery funds. Combining this unprecedented investment with local funds –for example, incentives developed to aid specific sectors and individuals – is key to maximize community impact and spur transition to cleaner, more reliable systems.
The results of “Apoyo Energético,” a recently created incentives program for small businesses, show how the efficient managing these funds contributes directly to our energy goals. A total of 888 projects, which will add a total of 16.8MW of distributed renewable energy, have been impacted. Supplies and installation services for the development of these projects are being provided by local small businesses certified by the DEDC’s Energy Policy Program and selected by the beneficiaries as part of the application process. This incentive model will provide savings and resiliency to small businesses in a wide range of sectors and regions, including Vieques and Culebra.
As an additional benefit from the incentive program, 56 small companies will have the opportunity to make their businesses grow while expanding Puerto Rico’s capability to achieve its energy goals. To ensure these small business suppliers have the tools to develop the incentivized projects, the DEDC will support additional programs to enable them to develop their workforce, apply for green energy incentive decrees, and facilitate access to capital, among others. External support will also be coordinated by the DEDC, including commitments from LUMA to facilitate project interconnections.
Information from more than 1,500 small businesses was captured during the registration process for this incentive program, and will be analyzed for the development of future programs and to identified sectors and regions with the most need for support. The information will be shared in a public report to provide a benchmark for energy consumption per commercial sector and the green energy market.
Furthermore, the Fiscal Oversight and Management Board recent approval of the integration of more than 845MW of renewable energy into the grid, the framework to finally facilitate transmission, and the upcoming integration of hydrogen to our energy generation will accelerate the transition to clean energy sources and will help us reduce the import of fossil fuels.
This ongoing transformation of the energy system is historical, and the Government is fully committed to its completion. The unprecedented allocations of federal funds have given Puerto Rico a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to make this transformation a reality and will undoubtedly improve the island’s competitiveness by offering stable and low-cost energy to continue accelerating our economic growth.
