Like a patient who enters surgery, Puerto Rico is going through bankruptcy proceedings. The surgery is about to end and recovery about to begin.
By order of Judge Swain, today, the Oversight Board must submit a Debt Adjustment Plan or a term sheet on the new Adjustment Plan. As a result of our colonial condition, which was ratified by PROMESA, the Oversight Board will be the entity representing Puerto Rico before the federal judge. However, the government of Puerto Rico is working closely with the Oversight Board so that the debt amount agreed upon is sustainable.
The Oversight Board’s previous proposal assigned up to $1.5 billion to pay the central government debt. What was once possible before the pandemic is not necessarily possible post-pandemic.
We have made progress. The Oversight Board had originally established that pensions of less than $1,200 monthly would not be altered. In October 2020, the Oversight Board agreed to leave unaltered pensions of $1,500 monthly and less. The position of our Governor Pedro Pierluisi is that pensions should be left unchanged, period.
Even though there may be cynicism around what is to come, the past should be cause for optimism. Debt agreements have been reached for $23 billion, reducing the principal by nearly 30%. In all cases, we are operating under the new financial agreements.
These agreements have been successful, not because yours truly says so, but rather because that has been the verdict of the capital markets. For example, COFINA bonds are being traded above 100 cents on the dollar while the Government Development Bank bonds, which once traded at less than 65 cents on the dollar, are currently trading at nearly 80 cents on the dollar.
The bonds of the Puerto Rico Aqueduct and Sewer Authority were never under bankruptcy proceedings. In December 2020, PRASA bonds were refinanced. The interest rate paid by PRASA went down from 6% on the old bonds to 4% on the new bonds. In September 2020, the Puerto Rico Housing Finance Authority issued $250 million in refunding bonds to refinance its debt, producing $9 million in savings per year.
Once the central government debt is restructured, the most important agreement that would still be pending would be the Puerto Rico Electric Power Authority restructuring agreement. Extreme positions are irresponsible. It would not be reasonable to pay the full debt originally taken by PREPA. Neither would be to not pay a cent. The government of Puerto Rico is putting a lot of effort into reaching a fair and sustainable agreement.
We must close this bankruptcy chapter. Like a patient that exits a successful surgery, Puerto Rico will recover and be better than before.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.