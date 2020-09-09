During times when Puerto Rico is experimenting one of its worst crises in modern history, the Crece Foundation, in collaboration with the firm Inteligencia Económica, developed for the third consecutive year the Puerto Rico Economic Freedom Index (ILPR by its Spanish initials).
This report uses the methodology designed by the Heritage Foundation, which allows us to understand the government, the private sector and society in general—and the economy’s level of freedom. The Heritage Foundation presents this report annually and analyzes the freedom rates of 180 countries worldwide, but it does not include Puerto Rico. The Crece Foundation took on the task of developing a report to measure the island’s economic freedom.
Economic freedom refers to the level of efficiency with which the different agents in a society or economic system can operate. We can look at economic freedom as the limited presence of government-imposed restrictions to individuals, consumers and business owners to operate in an economy.
To measure economic freedom, a methodology is used to consider a series of indicators, such as private property rights, the level of government integrity, judicial effectiveness, taxes imposed on individuals and corporations, fiscal health, the level of public expenses, the business environment, commercial and financial freedom, as well as labor laws.
The theory behind the concept of economic freedom states that countries with the highest level of economic freedom can achieve greater economic development. That is, the fewer restrictions to internal and external free trade, and investment, and the better a business climate is in an economy, the greater possibilities for growth and quality of life a society can have.
The concept of economic freedom has assumed a fundamental role in the discussion of development policies, particularly in the so-called emerging economies. It is no coincidence that economies such as Singapore (89.4), Hong Kong (89.1) and New Zealand (84.1) occupy the first three positions in the 2020 report with the highest level of economic freedom, according to the Heritage Foundation. Those economies in turn project high rates of economic growth, global competitiveness and quality of life.
Moreover, the economies of Australia (82.6) and Switzerland (82) ranked fourth and fifth, respectively. Finally, Estonia (77.7), which was a part of the former Soviet Union, ranked 10th in the report. The closer to 100 is a country’s index value, the greater the level of freedom that economy has.
Puerto Rico’s Economic Freedom Index
In Puerto Rico’s case, the report developed by Crece and Inteligencia Económica for 2019 revealed a partial improvement over 2018, rising from an index of 61 in 2018 to 64.4 in 2019. With that value, Puerto Rico is in the category of moderately free economies, very distant from the leading economies mentioned previously. At the global level, we are at the level of countries such as Mexico (64.7), Serbia (63.9), France (63.8) and the Philippines (63.8).
In our closest environment, we are below the United States (76.8), Chile (76.8), Panama (67.2) and Costa Rica (65.3). However, we are better than Guatemala (62.6), Dominican Republic (61) and Honduras (60.2). Economies with dictatorial and socialist-oriented regimes such as Nicaragua (57.7), Cuba (27.8) and Venezuela (25.9) are among the economies with less economic freedom.
Tips for More Economic Freedom
To improve the economic freedom index, our report identified that the Puerto Rico government still has a long way to go in four key areas.
First, public integrity. The corruption of public institutions has become a serious obstacle to economic development. Second, the government has to assume a true culture of fiscal discipline, since public spending continues to exceed the true possibilities of Puerto Rican society.
Third, high tax levels continue to affect the ability to achieve a healthy level of economic freedom. The government maintains high taxes in order to maintain high public spending. This equation works against any increase in the production and accumulation of economic assets because it discourages the private sector. Fourth, the government needs to improve the business environment, particularly the permits processes and energy rates.
We visualize our report as a map so that the government, the business community, society and individuals can make the decisions that move us towards a higher level of economic freedom that enhances the productive capacities of our island. The aspiration to have a freer society, more entrepreneurial and less dependent on government should guide our actions to transform Puerto Rico over the next decade.
