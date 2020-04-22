Tax incentives meant to bolster the economy of a distressed zone should be tailored to those zones. Serious legislation that intends to provide corporations with incentives to move to Puerto Rico should take into consideration their needs, rather than be drafted as a political façade that is content-empty.
Make no mistake, H.R. 6443 is a re-hashed, re-scrambled, tweaked and twisted cousin of H.R. 1525. Both bills look to provide tax credits to U.S.-based operations in distressed zones. H.R. 1525 died immediately, with the support of two co-sponsors and a referral to the House Ways and Means Committee that took no action on it. Any further tweaking of H.R. 6443 focusing on U.S. based companies will likely run the same luck.
If H.R. 6443 is what we have to show as a substitute to the current manufacturing benefits scheduled to end when Puerto Rico operations that pay over $2 billion in taxes and represent over 46% of our GDP decide to look elsewhere, don’t hold your breath.
To claim a credit, the operation must be in a zone with specific poverty rates, unemployment, low labor force participation and general distress, or a combination of these, for prolonged periods. The credit is allowed against the US tax and is determined by applying 40% of the EDZ wages and 40% of the depreciation allowance for property used in the EDZ.
The stale re-twist is that the 40% could increase to 50% when the manufacturing facility produces property required to be maintained in the strategic national stockpile, and the production facility is moved from a foreign country to the United States or its possessions.
Why would an operation that left Puerto Rico and went foreign come back to Puerto Rico to risk having to pay additional taxes on operations that currently don’t pay these? Furthermore, why would such operations risk this instability, and impact their cash flow when the political landscape on the island shows them that it’s just not a safe move?
Whoever thinks this is a step in the right direction, is surely blinded by the belief that Puerto Rico, a U.S. territory should be treated like any other state and has neither studied business, or tax implications, or their remote is stuck on Theory Channel.
For years I have advised global companies and have sat at the table as they make multi-million dollar decisions to establish and move global operations based on cash flow, tax rates and business incentives. These decisions are made based on the bottom line, period. I have also witnessed why some of these laws and policies are proposed, and many are based on electability, image and political favor. Sadly, these policy propositions are made based on loyalty to party and not to nuestro pueblo.
If this proposed bill passes, and miraculously becomes law, or if it were rolled into a larger authorization bill, many tax professionals would still challenge the belief that it would immediately or even eventually motivate manufacturing operations to move to Puerto Rico.
In order for a manufacturing operation in Puerto Rico to take advantage of this credit it must be subject to U.S. taxes and pay a 21% tax rate in the U.S. to even claim a tax credit. The likely outcome is an increased effective tax rate and the loss of foreign tax credit benefits. Further, any tax exemption granted by Puerto Rico would cancel out when net taxability at the federal level is taken into consideration.
Who in good faith would recommend such a course of action to a company? I’ll answer that myself—certainly a legal theorist or politician, but not a qualified tax professional working in good faith.
To sum it up, the Congressional Research Service, the research branch of the U.S. Congress, published a report in 2011 (CRS-Report R41639, available online) that addressed Empowerment, HUD and Enterprise Zone studies by GAO, HUD and think tanks and clearly pointed out that studies have failed to link these zones with improvement in community outcomes, and have questioned the measurable positive impact and cost-effectiveness of these types of programs.
COVID-19 has made it clear that the United States needs to ensure solid stockpiles of essential medical equipment and drugs. Puerto Rico has made it clear in the past that it is capable of producing these. Let’s make it clear that we all intend on arriving at that goal, and let’s leave the political discussion regarding the section of the U.S. Code where these incentives need to be for another day.
