According to the National Park Service, approximately 500 million straws are used daily in the United States. Since plastic straws are too small and lightweight to be easily recycled, they end up in landfills and in our oceans.
Unfortunately, the plastic from the straw is consumed by marine animals, putting their lives at risk. The harm of plastic straws in marine life was first infamously seen in 2015, after a viral video showed rescuers removing a straw from a sea turtle's nose. Additionally, the Florida Department of Environmental Protection states that about 90 percent of seabirds and 30 percent of turtles have plastic in their stomachs. If something is not done to prevent this damage, experts estimate that by 2050 there will be more plastic in the ocean than fish.
Single-use plastic straws have been the focus of sustainability issues across the hospitality industry. In 2018 for example, Marriott announced that it was removing plastic straws and drink stirrers from all of their 6,500 worldwide hotels and resorts. They now have straws available only upon request and if guests do want straws, then a waxed paper straw is offered to them. Since then, Marriott has kept more than 1 billion plastic straws out of landfills. The plastic straws initiative is part of a larger Marriott campaign that aims to tackle sustainable issues at a global scale in the coming years by reducing water and food waste, reducing carbon emissions, and increasing green or renewable energy efforts. Marriott’s straw-less initiative proved that if the largest hotel company in the world can get rid of plastic straws, others can too!
Since single-use plastic straws are harmful, what can we use instead?
Four excellent alternatives are those made from bamboo, glass, metal and paper.
Bamboo straws can be sustainably produced and are completely free of chemicals. This natural material is biodegradable, naturally antibacterial, and one of the most sustainable resources on Earth. When it is time to dispose of them, they compost in just a few months. Glass straws, even though they can break easily and are less portable than other types of straws, are sturdy, washable and reusable. The most popular alternative are metal straws, the most popular plastic straw alternative. Since they are made of stainless steel, aluminum and titanium, these straws are durable and reusable. Most metal straws now come in portable cases and with their own cleaning tool. The best alternative is paper straws. They are compostable, biodegradable and made from renewable resources. They can last up to three hours in cold drinks and they breakdown easily.
For Earth Day, on April 22 we encourage all of you to join our firm’s ¡Sin Sorbeto Por Favor! (No plastic straw, please!) campaign. The educational campaign aims to inform both people and businesses about the great damage that plastic straws are causing our environment. We are carrying out this message by placing informational table tents at nearby restaurants. These table tents include a QR code that will direct them to all the information necessary about the issue and to learn more about our campaign initiative and its importance to our planet’s wellbeing. The website will also include the list of businesses affiliated with this campaign and a map showing where they are located.
Our goal is to educate and inspire the public to understand the implications of their decisions and hopefully significantly reduce the use of plastic straws and prevent further damage to our environment.
If you want to join in making a positive impact, please contact us at info@advfirm.com or click on http://chng.it/gN8KR6t7rd and sign the petition in order to encourage your local businesses to stop the use of plastic straws and commit to taking this important step for the future of our ecosystem.
