Dear Governor-Elect:
The purpose of this letter is to express a feeling that is all too common among the business community on the Island. From the group of entrepreneurs who meet at a top-floor steakhouse in Hato Rey for lunch, the business owners who hit the links at the golf course on a Monday, the bank CEO that started his Saturday morning playing dominoes in Old San Juan, to the world-class mixologists who own the coolest bars in town, all have one thought in common “ENOUGH IS ENOUGH.” These guys and gals, whether they were suited, in golf cleats, guayaberas or in tattoo-exposing tees, feel overburdened, under-appreciated and misguided by the Island’s government leaders.
That feeling is EXACERBATED by the COVID pandemic. Now, it’s impossible for all of those business folks to interact between each other, with their most loyal customer base or even the government. Their bills continue to pile up, they continue to owe taxes, have had to lay off employees, and only want one thing—to continue doing what they love—whatever it is. That is where we need them to get because what they love generates revenue, creates and sustains jobs, and moves our economy.
“ENOUGH” means no more complex legislation that fixes one problem that no one said was a problem, and creates 10 new ones. “ENOUGH” means a government that focuses on executing its current mission and ensuring that it has and uses the tools at its disposal to comply with the current rules. “ENOUGH” means spare us from another: “Reforma a la Reforma de la Reforma Reformativa que Reforma la Ley Organica de la Reformacion del 2019.”
“ENOUGH” means that the Legislature needs to focus on targeted legislation that fixes small problems. It means that the committees in the Legislature must do its intended work; it must hire true experts and analyze our laws and fix what is wrong. It does NOT mean the creation of new behemoth policy arrangements that take years to craft, pass, sign into law and become the reason why a party loses an election when they are unable to prove that their “reforma” had any actual positive impact.
These burdensome government reforms that come without authorized funding many times, are typically referred to as an unfunded mandate. They’re like giving your teenager their allowance and permission to use the car to go to a friend’s house but requiring that they run your errands first. At what point does it become a better deal for your teen to invite their friends over and tell you to save the allowance instead?
Governor-elect, you must be open to hearing the advice of business owners, public servants and the people. None of us want more legislation that doesn’t move us anywhere.
I’ll close with three examples of laws and campaign promises that have burdened all of us by pushing policies or legislation that have resulted in limited benefits and profound confusion.
1. “Empleador Unico”—While this campaign promise did not become a law, it was a ClusterMuck of policies and efforts that understaffed, overstaffed and disenfranchised employees all over the government.
2. Department of Public Safety—A legislated unfunded mandate. Essentially, the Legislature told the Executive, “here’s another boss for this set of bosses, let’s give the current bosses title demotions, tell them they take their orders from a bigger boss, pull some of their resources, and then let them do whatever they want.” A great, organized way of disorganizing a mess.
3. Chief Financial Officer—This position has been dancing the political tango from dance floor to dance floor throughout the past decade, has no staff, no clear direct mission, no one can confirm its existence and many people can’t even agree on who should hold the position. It has been the ultimate game of pin the tail on the “WONK-ey”.
Governor-Elect, please, focus on making our current system work. Don’t spend three and a half years creating systems and structures that no one has said they need.
Sincerely,
“Los Que Miramos Desde los Bleachers”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.