After six weeks from the beginning of the gradual opening of the economy, an increase in the cases of COVID-19 began to manifest. It was to be expected that in restoring the normal functioning of the economy and allowing social activities an increase in cases would occur. However, it was hoped that citizens would cooperate, and that they would observe safety measures to prevent a second outbreak.
After being locked up for almost three months, citizens are supposed to have understood the seriousness of the health crisis we are experiencing and its economic repercussions. Understanding the crisis and the collective action to deal with it must be the highest priority at this time to ensure the success of the reopening of Puerto Rico.
However, what we are seeing on the street does not reflect the high responsibility citizens should have to avoid a resurgence of COVID-19. Press reports and my own experience show that citizens are not assuming the responsibility that this new stage of the process entails.
Failure to follow safety regulations, such as not wearing masks, and not observing social distancing measures, contributes to the reopening not being successful and creates the conditions for a second economic close down.
Before going into the consequences of a second closure, I want to reiterate that citizens must cooperate and strictly follow the safety measures that are also part of the law. The virus is not gone, which implies that we have to act with great judgment and the will to face it as a serious and capable society.
A Second Closure Would Be Deadly for the Economy
Along with the increase in COVID-19 cases, the same characters that always criticize and do not provide solutions are already emerging. The "prophets of disaster" are beginning to point out that the premature opening of the economy is responsible for the increase in cases. To these "prophets" I say that the problem was not the opening of the economy but the reality that large sectors are not observing safety protocols to contain the contagion.
Puerto Rico was closed for three months, which implied a high cost and sacrifice for all. There are still hundreds of thousands of Puerto Rican brothers unemployed as a result of the closing of the island, and economic indicators suggest that the worst part of the pandemic-related coup has not come.
In addition, it is absurd consider as an option leaving the country locked-down while a vaccine against COVID-19 is developed. That premise implies that the federal government would support us indefinitely with unemployment funds, loans, and aid.
We all know that this option was not and is not feasible. As long as the virus exists, we will have to learn to live with it responsibly and acting intelligently.
As a citizen, I urge everybody to become an ally to the reopening and recovery of the economy, implementing the guidelines promoted by the Department of Health to avoid further contagion. The solution is in our hands.
