Discover Puerto Rico was established in July 2018 for the purpose of promoting Puerto Rico as a premiere destination and enhancing the long-term economic development of communities through travel and tourism. Critical to the mission of the Destination Marketing Organization (DMO) is marketing and selling the entire island, since each municipality across Puerto Rico is unique and prepared to offer visitors exceptional experiences.
During 2019, the first full year of operation of Discover Puerto Rico, the organization obtained great accomplishments. Advertising efforts generated more than $2 billion in leisure travel, the Meeting, Incentives, Conferencing and Exhibition (MICE) segment generated more than $122 million in sales while the portfolio of future sales was over $320 million. These sales efforts generated an economic impact of $98.1 million and the outlook for 2020 was very positive. In 2020, we were overseeing an air capacity increase throughout all the airlines and the hotel occupancy higher than in 2019.
Unfortunately, January started with a negative impact for the tourism industry due to the earthquakes that were affecting the southern region of Puerto Rico. As this situation was starting to settle, we received an even greater blow with the COVID-19 pandemic, whereby tourism was practically stalled.
Tourism is the industry that has been hit the hardest, with a negative impact three times as bad as when Hurricane Maria hit Puerto Rico.
During the lockdown and the following months, flights to the island were reduced, many hotels closed, casinos were closed, public amenities such as beaches, parks and museums were closed, restaurants were partially operational, as were other businesses that support our tourism. All these closed or partially closed businesses affected the livelihood of more than 86,000 people who work in the tourism industry.
In spite of this situation, the DMO has been diligently working to keep Puerto Rico in the top-of-mind of our future visitors by creating innovative initiatives such as virtual vacation getaway, live-guided tours, Puerto Rico videos and virtual museum tours, among others, via our social media channels. As a research-based organization, we are utilizing our tools and in-house sales and marketing experts to target responsible travelers for 2021. The role of Discover Puerto Rico is to grow the visitor economy for the economic well-being of Puerto Rico and lead the recovery of the tourism industry.
Discover Puerto Rico is an efficient and effective tool for economic recovery and growth. With changes in administration, leaders and shifting priorities in our government, the DMO provides continuity to the recovery plans for the tourism industry.
Our expert and dedicated team is led by a Board of Directors, as well as supported by different committees composed of leaders with decades in business experience, including expertise in hotel, restaurant and retail management, aviation, hospitality development, destination development and legal services; and they represent properties large and small, inside and outside of the Metro Area.
In 2021, the team will focus on helping small businesses around the 78 municipalities, which were affected throughout 2020, in part by providing them with tools to promote their businesses with no charge to them, through Discover Puerto Rico’s website and social media channels, among other initiatives.
The DMO has developed an action plan that will provide the necessary support across all sectors of the tourism industry that will allow us to lead another recovery for the tourism industry and bring back tourists and business as soon as Puerto Rico is prepared.
