When the actions of a CEO have a negative impact on the brand they direct, that CEO gets fired.
Puerto Rico’s government is that CEO and our island’s brand is being severely impacted by our leaders.
In the past weeks we have seen botched primaries, corruption investigations and arrests, all of which bring one question to everyone’s mind: “What does the rest of the United States think?”
The actions of many of our leaders are deeply rooted in ethical problems that have plagued our government for decades. The government generates revenue for a privileged few, but it doesn’t collect the revenue needed to provide for the rest of our people.
Further complicating these realities is the fact that we are living through a global pandemic, the likes of which no one alive can compare to anything else they have lived through. The world economy has been deeply impacted and to the extent that certain sectors of our economy haven’t yet felt that impact, it is largely due to the confusion that the pandemic is causing.
In this time of crisis, social distancing is keeping people at home and businesses are making major shifts fueled by behavioral and consumption trends. Consumers have returned to broadcast and cable television and other premium media sources for information, and e-commerce is on the rise. Many folks order their groceries online and avoid brick and mortar establishments. Some of these behaviors may be temporary but others are here to stay—a new normal.
These changes have forced companies to adjust their branding and appeal to consumers in other ways. Protecting a brand and ensuring its flexibility and appeal is more important than ever. Mike Doyle, president and CEO of Ketchum recently said: “We are living in a crisis culture that is driving people to revisit many long-standing values and behaviors-everything from the brands they buy to how they evaluate companies on their handling of COVID-19 and systemic racial injustice.” Essentially, Doyle, the CEO of one of the most prestigious public relations firms in the world, said two things: 1) people are looking to brand values and 2) people are looking to how those brands are handling the crisis.
Now, if our elected officials are supposed to protect our people and the interests of Puerto Rico, how is that any different than the CEO of a company ensuring that their product is accessible to all consumers, respectful of all cultures and sensitive to the needs of its employees? Voters are consumers. Consumers are voters. Lola Mento and Juan Del Pueblo make a conscious choice when they choose their favorite “panadería” and buy their preferred soda, coffee and favorite “quesito” or “empanadilla.” That very same day, Lola and Chencho go to vote and mark an X on the ballot for leaders that represent them. “Entonces, no es lo mismo?”
How corporate behavior is judged isn’t much different to how government behavior is judged.
If Puerto Rico’s recent events, (which include public officials charged with absurdly corrupt behavior, electoral processes which were the butt of nationwide jokes, a governor who is under investigation by the Office of the Special Independent Prosecutor’s Panel) provide a bleak picture to those passing judgement on the island.
Puerto Rico has to protect its brand and shine again. Puerto Rican public officials have to serve their people. During a global pandemic where conversations about the U.S. supply chain are front and center in conversations in Congress and on the national stage, we should be showcasing Puerto Rico’s value, not playing corrupt politics.
The questions then become: 1) How do we fix our brand? 2) How do we return credibility to our electoral process? 3) How do we ensure that corrupt gangsters don’t dominate our state legislature? 4) How can we ensure that all of our voices are heard in Congress?
An Ernst and Young publication recently stressed the issue of trust and how gaps in trust limit growth and undermine value creation. As these gaps grow, consumers will only allow trusted organizations to operate. Our people don’t trust our government, and it is clearly not operational.
The question then becomes, how can we start moving at the speed of trust?
