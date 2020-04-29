Edgardo Vicenty
Manolo, Puerto Ricans “Are Ready!” to reopen the economy and go back to living our lives. We know this does not mean things will go back to normal. For the foreseeable future, we will work, shop, socialize and celebrate differently. But we are willing to make these changes because life has to go on; we can’t live hiding in our houses forever.
I was pleasantly surprised by the Private Sector Coalition’s announcement last week and the video they produced claiming “We Are Ready!” But are they truly ready? In their communications, they make mention of all the health measures they will take in their businesses, but they don’t talk about testing or contact tracing at a national level.
I fear the business people in this coalition are still operating under the mentality that they can focus solely on their businesses because the government will take care of the macro issues pertaining to the country. If so, I am sorry to say, “You Are Not Ready!”
To reopen successfully, we need to have a robust COVID-19 testing system that allows us to monitor contagion rates on a day-to- day basis. We have a limited number of tests available, so simply testing everyone is not a short-term viable option; we will need to get creative. An alternative to massive testing could be randomized testing. Under this solution we would use a portion of our available tests to sample the general population on a daily basis and get generalized figures of how contagion rates change throughout time.
We also need a large portion of the general population to download a contact tracing app in order to efficiently identify hot sports and slow down infection rates. Puerto Rico’s government clearly does not have the operational capacity to pull both of these projects off, therefore it’s up to the private sector to get it done.
I would love for this coalition’s second video to be a detailed explanation of how they will use their economic resources, knowledge and ability to get things done to implement the health measures our government has proven incapable of doing, because without these systems in place, opening up permanently is a pipe dream.
The last thing we want is for the lockdown to be reinstated 30 days after it ends. This will always be a possibility, but we need to control the risks as much as possible by having robust data.
We Are Ready! But we could be better prepared.
Manuel Cidre
Edgardo, our next decisions are life or death. Last week, the private sector published a video, followed by a letter addressed to the Governor claiming, “WE ARE READY!” to step by step reopen the economy.
They assured the country they will implement strict health measures in their businesses to help prevent contagion. These measures include social distancing, requiring the use of masks, taking clients’ temperatures and being in constant communication with the Health Department.
In other words, in return for being allowed to operate, they are volunteering to become part of the island’s detection and prevention system.
I know these business people and have no doubt they will do as they say. Still, we all know just stating “WE ARE READY”! is not enough. If they truly want to reopen their businesses, the private sector needs to get the rest of the country involved and as serious in implementing preventive health measures as they are.
To win this battle, the health sector needs everyone to take action; it’s up to us, the private sector, to make it happen.
We might be ready, but currently, the island’s Health Department clearly isn’t. In order to successfully open the economy, we need them to exponentially ramp up testing. Deciding to eliminate the lockdown without this information is equivalent to flying blindly and hoping not to hit anything.
I am convinced that if the Health Department were to work together with private laboratories, 330 Health Centers, HMOs (which tend to have their own labs), and public and private hospitals, they would have more than enough capacity to administer the necessary tests. Politics has stopped this from happening, but if we truly want to reopen the country, we need to figure out a way to get this done.
We also need to help monitor the $2.2 billion in federal funding our government received to help fight the spread of COVID–19. I am worried that in an election year, the government will be tempted to use those resources for measures that help them win votes, but don’t necessarily keep people healthy or help jumpstart the economy.
We need to publicly call out the Health Secretary and Governor, and hold them accountable for the use of those funds. We need to make sure they understand that the no. 1 priority is buying more tests and building out the necessary infrastructure to use them, get the results quickly and record the data correctly.
If we allow politics to govern the decision-making process during the next couple of months, we will be in trouble. Like Groucho Marx said, “Politics is the art of looking for trouble, finding it everywhere, diagnosing it incorrectly and applying the wrong remedies.”
