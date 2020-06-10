The coronavirus is having a profound impact on manufacturing companies around the world. COVID-19 initially crippled supply chains in China, where the virus began — potentially cutting off up to 90 percent of the key ingredients used in generic drugs. As the virus threatens global supply chains, Puerto Rico’s substantial pharma presence will continue to pique the interest of both life sciences manufacturers and U.S. lawmakers seeking to enhance domestic production.
Specifically, our U.S. territory, home to 12 of the world’s 20 top-grossing pharmaceutical companies, is emerging as the viable alternative to Asia for drugmakers serving the Americas. Added growth in this sector can be swift in Puerto Rico as the island already has the demonstrated experience, infrastructure, and workforce to perform. Puerto Rico presents one of the most turnkey options for pharmaceutical manufacturing and can be crucial for U.S. recovery efforts. An uptick in drug manufacturing will be even more important once therapeutic treatments for COVID-19 are available and for future medical threats.
In response to COVID-19, the U.S. is beginning to coalesce around the idea of national stockpiles and central inventories for personal protective equipment (PPE), much the way the government oversees financial and oil reserves. A recent Wall Street Journal column noted that “The fallout (of disruptions in timely deliveries) can become acute when supplies aren’t available when demand spikes. This is one of the main reasons the coronavirus pandemic has crippled health care supply chains.”
Puerto Rico has long served as a medical device and pharmaceutical manufacturing center, and officials believe more can be done to boost the sector even further. Many U.S. politicians have heeded the call to return 1970s-era tax incentives that eliminated federal taxes for profits derived in U.S. territories. As such, our organization, Invest Puerto Rico — the island’s public-private economic development partnership — has planned an aggressive recruitment campaign for life sciences companies in 2020.
As mentioned, Puerto Rico’s life sciences sector already boasts 12 of the world’s 20 top-grossing pharmaceutical companies (J & J, Roche, Pfizer, Novartis and Merck). What’s more, five of the world’s Top 10 selling drugs in 2018 were manufactured on the island (Humira, Eliquis, Opdivo, Enbrel and Xarelto). Internationally, eight of the 15 top-selling biopharmaceutical products are made in Puerto Rico.
Also, in 2019, Puerto Rican pharmaceutical exports totaled more than $44 billion. Of that, $30.89 billion was exported to the U.S. market, while $13.2 billion went to other countries, significantly more than any U.S. state.
In 2019, nine out of Puerto Rico’s Top 10 commodity exports to the rest of the world were pharmaceutical or medical device products. That sector makes up 30 percent of Puerto Rico’s GDP, 50 percent of Puerto Rico’s total manufacturing and 30 percent of manufacturing jobs.
Because of our existing base, Puerto Rico has ramped up processes very quickly — tapping into a talented workforce of 90,000 manufacturing employees. Of that, tens of thousands specialize in pharma production.
Here on the island, we are confident that local and national efforts to consolidate pharma production could be a game-changer, especially with the threat of future “black swan” events. This area can create thousands of direct new jobs, in turn putting the island’s available labor force to work — via skilled, impactful positions as well as create new opportunities for innovation, entrepreneurship and redevelopment.
With a national focus on attracting even more medical supply and pharma manufacturers, Puerto Rico is well-positioned to boost production to unprecedented levels, attract additional manufacturers to the island and reaffirm its position as the essential manufacturing hub in the U.S. Ongoing improvements to Puerto Rico’s existing infrastructure which will accommodate greater output are already under development.
Recent events have caused our manufacturers to strengthen their business continuity plans and boost the preparedness of their operations and personnel. We have a resilient and well-trained workforce of over 1 million people, nearly 10 percent of which hold manufacturing jobs. Plus, Puerto Rico has the infrastructure capacity to expand with relative ease.
Puerto Rico is already the U.S.’s pharmaceutical powerhouse, but can leverage its impressive assets to make the country even safer and more secure from global disruptions.
