When COVID-19 forced us to move our global workforce of around 39,000 employees in 72 locations to a work-from-home model, our approach evolved from ensuring your safety to improving efficiency. But when it became clear that the workforce would remain out of offices for the foreseeable future, we used the rapid shift to remote work as an opportunity to reexamine the ways we work together, in teams, and as a company.
To achieve our business goals and continue to provide a world-class experience to all employees, whether in or out of the offices, we are developing new ways of working and collaborating. Our goal is to enable the workforce to be productive in terms of speed and performance, while promoting learning, innovation and collaboration. We also want to help employees deal with some of the fundamentally human challenges of working outside of a corporate office.
Before the pandemic, work processes, collaboration tools, communication channels, learning opportunities and culture - even the way we socialized with colleagues - were necessarily optimized for the traditional workplace. For example, approximately half of our employees perform operational roles in customer service, collections and fraud. Before the pandemic, they worked in highly controlled, results- and metric-focused call centers, where their colleagues were all close at hand. COVID-19 forced us to assess the sustainability of these traditionally designed kits.
Now these same employees are working alone, or with new roommates, spouses, and/or children, in unstructured settings. Even so, they are meeting their productivity goals, but with new challenges related to communication, collaboration, skill development and networking, as well as the difficulty of maintaining social connections with colleagues, interacting with family members during working hours and maintaining a balance between work and personal life.
The digital workplace requires employers to redesign the way their people connect, communicate, collaborate and support each other within and across various functional areas, interact with family members during work hours and maintain a work-life balance.
Given that most employees work from home, it is up to employers to optimize remote worker experiences, intentionally evolving them to be as efficient and enjoyable as on-site experiences.
At PayPal from now on, we are constantly looking for ways to adapt the digital collaboration process. We are exploring how to offer the same capabilities and experiences across multiple collaboration platforms so that each employee can work with others using their preferred tools.
Employers can also identify and encourage local and regional work standards, differences in IT infrastructure, and technology preferences that could affect employees’ work styles and processes. For example, bandwidth, internet support and network capabilities, along with cultural differences and attitudes toward working from home, vary between regions. Understanding and adapting to these factors can help companies further differentiate and personalize the employee experience.
It’s also important to be able to capture the natural feeling of spontaneously tapping a colleague on the shoulder and having a coffee, a feeling that is clearly lacking in video conferencing. To help with this, we created an app that randomly matches interested employees for virtual coffee. We plan to implement it soon to create a virtual environment where users feel like they are enjoying coffee together at their favorite coffee shop instead of staring at a square on the screen.
The rapid move to remote work provided PayPal and other organizations with an unprecedented opportunity to reexamine how people work. Ultimately, this will help our employees meet business goals effectively and serve our customers in more than 200 countries, while enhancing the experience of working from a corporate workspace, office, bedroom, a cafeteria or a shared desk.
