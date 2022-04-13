Puerto Rico has become internationally known as a destination for blockchain and crypto enthusiasts. But more interesting, are the contributions of local Puerto Rican entrepreneurs, builders and creatives who have seized the opportunities blockchain technology represents to participate in the future of communications and interconnectivity: the Web 3.0.
Web 1.0, or the first “iteration” of what we commonly call the internet, was the beginning of a communication technology revolution. However, back then in the age of Netscape and Geocities, the accessed information was mostly static and allowed for people to upload and read information with little to no additional interactivity.
Around 2004 Web 2.0 surfaced, igniting the concept of online communities, which later would solidify the “social web” where user-generated content is central and social media is king. Tech giants have become centralized repositories of massive amounts of data gathered from the activities of their users. What they do with the data is not always clear and they sometimes sell it to third parties or use it to inform marketing campaigns. Some argue they might even use it to sell more products and even manipulate public opinions.
This is where Web 3.0 comes in, which promises to kick-start an evolution away from centralized entities offering communications and transactions, and replacing them with a blockchain network where the users maintain ownership of their data.
Just like the internet we use today, you don’t have to understand exactly how blockchain works to appreciate its application or be inspired by the Puerto Ricans who are currently exploring its use and building the future of the internet.
How are Puerto Ricans leveraging their knowledge and skills to build the Web 3.0?
Aside from our outgoing nature and charm, Puerto Ricans are also known for being extremely creative. The amount of talented digital artists on the island, alongside traditional artists willing to explore digital tools to build new ways to unlock their creativity, have become a strong catalyst for local adoption and creation.
Tattoo Skullz Society
Take Puerto Rican celebrity tattoo artist Juan Salgado who launched “Tattoo Skullz Society”, an NFT profile picture (PFP) collection of 5,000 generative art pieces designed in collaboration with another Puerto Rican artist, Eliezer Fontánez (aka OWTLW). Owning one of Salgado’s NFT unlocks certain perks such as the opportunity to participate in special giveaways and access to his Discord community. However, the most attractive aspect of owning one of these pieces (at least for tattoo lovers) is that the only way to book an appointment with the artist. Note: he’s already booked for the next two years.
Neftify
Just as exciting is the fact that Salgado’s NFT “drop” was made possible by a partnership with Neftify, a local Puerto Rican Web 3.0 startup. Neftify was founded in September 2021 by Steven Rivera and Ernesto Ojeda. In less than 6 months, Neftify has managed to raise seed capital under a $15 million valuation led by Infinity Ventures Crypto. Neftify’s mission, according to their medium post, “is to make the participation in the metaverse economy accessible to all.”
Video Games
However, Neftify’s main venture is within a niche called “GameFi”, which combines Decentralized Finances tools with video games by rewarding players with tokens that can later be exchanged for fiat currencies. Web 2.0 introduced online gaming and esports. Web 3.0 has created online games, such as Axie Infinity, that allow players to earn cryptocurrency for playing. But in order to participate, you need a minimum of three Axie NFTs to play and the cost of Axies range from $29 to over $100. This is where Neftify comes in. They created a platform where creators, lenders, and gamers come together and can pool their Axie NFTs so players can borrow a team of three to play. In return, the lenders receive a cut of the player’s earned tokens.
Convergence Between Art And Technology
Aside from financial tools and community building, blockchain tech has opened the floodgates to artists to enter the digital space while keeping the unique value and utility of their pieces.
Liz Isabelle (The Alluring Peacock) is an NFT fashion designer who creates unique pieces of “slow-fashion” i.e., garments made from durable, responsibly sourced, high-quality materials and she uses NFTs to present and sell her creations.
Likewise, American-Puerto Rican artist Christina Lewis Vizcarrondo (Bonesy), who combines her traditional oil paintings with Augmented Reality (AR) filters, integrates NFTs as a way to sell her creations in both physical and digital form, and because NFTs allow the original creators to receive royalties from the secondary market, by using this technology both artists are guaranteeing a cut from any future sales of their pieces.
