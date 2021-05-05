I like to stay up to date with the latest developments in accelerators and entrepreneurship around the world. That is why I’m active in the Google for Startups network and why I recently sat with the P18Team to look at the yearly report presented by the Global Accelerator Network (GAN) about the status of the accelerators on their network.
That exercise and the conversations with my team during the presentation got me thinking about the importance of accelerators, especially when we’ll see many incubators, pre-accelerators and accelerators come to life after the CDBG funds were awarded for those purposes. So, let’s go over what accelerators provide and the key role they play in the entrepreneurial ecosystem:
• Funding: Many accelerators provide the early-stage capital that startups need to test their go-to-market strategies or take their companies to the next level. They can use this capital to hire employees, increase marketing spending or even product development.
• Mentorship: Mentors, along with the accelerator program, should guide founders to learn and recognize the unknowns for a successful startup. Once a founder identifies what they need to learn or go through, the accelerator can provide the proper experts.
• Community: Being in contact with other humans who are going through the same thing is one of the most important things accelerators provide. Contact with founders from all over the world, in the case of international accelerators, or from the same country, amplifies a founder‘s point of view and brings them to people they can relate to and be vulnerable with.
• Business connections: Having a corporate deal or partnership in the journey of a startup, especially for B2B companies, is crucial to attain more clients or better investment deals. Accelerators help filter those connections and prepare founders for each pitch to make sure they put their best foot forward.
• Investment opportunities: A big hurdle for founders is knowing when to raise money and how much. When a startup decides to raise a round of funding after graduating from a program, accelerators can play a major part in providing a curated network of investors, whether they’re angels or venture capitalists.
• Accountability: Incubators, pre-accelerators and accelerators ask their participants to commit to their programs fully. This accountability changes per program; while some have specific dashboards with goals to comply with per week, others have customer discovery assignments and weekly presentations. However the format, the goal is to give founders a structure to track and validate their actions.
The final goal of what accelerators offer is to promote startup growth. In Puerto Rico, community builders like our parent organization, the Puerto Rico Science, Technology, and Research Trust, and its programs parallel18 and Colmena66; Grupo Guayacán, Centro para Emprendedores, INprende, Startup.pr, Bravo Family Foundation, and StartupLab, among many others, play a fundamental role in the future of our island’s economic development strategies.
Why? Incubators, pre-accelerators and accelerators promote innovation; they help de-risk ventures, making them much healthier and attractive for investors. These programs give founders the education, connections and financing they need to keep their endeavors afloat and allow them to grow. And, in the case of Puerto Rico specifically, growth goes beyond sales. It includes expanding their teams by providing quality jobs to reduce the brain drain; it means exporting their goods and services; and it means creating the foundation for a new way of promoting economic development with a sense of pride that we all need.
