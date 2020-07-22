As U.S. states and Puerto Rico began to reopen in the summer of 2020, many have now had to postpone or alter their plans to reopen, amid the enormous amount of growing COVID-19 cases across the nation.
This increment of cases, and the anxiety it creates, however, feels different than the original uncertainty we all felt this past March, when Italy was first ravaged by the novel coronavirus.
Now, scientists, in an incredibly short amount of time, have learned a lot about the virus and how it is transmitted. We have learned that asymptomatic people can spread the virus. We have learned that age can be a risk factor, but underlying conditions like diabetes, high blood pressure and obesity can heighten risks. We have learned that now there is a wider range of symptoms, including the loss of smell and taste.
But most importantly, we have all learned the importance of social distancing and the benefits of all of us wearing masks.
Several measures have been found to be particularly successful in decreasing the spread of COVID-19 and lowering the infection rates. Countries like New Zealand have successfully used contact tracing and social distancing measures, thereby reducing the spread curve and successfully navigating this pandemic.
So, why does this second wave feel different?
First, the amount of information we have learned has given us all clear directives and methods to reduce our risk and prepare as individuals. This reduces the uncertainty we felt months ago. This is particularly important because even though a vaccine does not yet exist, and will likely take a while to be developed, there are vital precautions that everyone can take that will minimize the spread of the virus.
For the business community, this information has lessened the uncertainty felt and gives everyone a benchmark to follow and to potentially navigate the pandemic without completely shutting down the economy.
Unfortunately, as uncertainty faded somewhat, misinformation and a false sense of security also began to permeate. With the short-term lockdown showing that it had worked, in some cases, it seems individuals got too comfortable too quickly or more worrisome, in other cases, they allowed a misguided sense of pride and entitlement to justify their right to not follow scientists’ recommendations by confusing safety recommendations with individual rights.
You can try to blame young people, old people, activists, party people, hungry people, people in politics, desperate people and even social people, but the common denominator is people. That is why this feels different. This second resurgence could have been prevented - or at least minimized - with collaboration and a sense of civic duty. No one is innocent this second time around.
Sometimes people are powerless and have no choice. This is not a blame game where the responsibility lies on the “risk takers” or the “rule followers.” People have a choice. With all the information and evidence that scientists have provided, there really is no excuse. People choose to ignore scientists’ recommendations. As soon as many rigorous health measures were relaxed, most people have gotten relaxed.
This resurgence did not come by accident and it was not a surprise. We all saw it coming but we chose what was easy and what was comfortable over what was socially responsible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.