Given the intense public debate surrounding tax incentives as a desirable mechanism to advance the economic development of Puerto Rico, it is worth reviewing the economic history of the island to put in a fair perspective not only the role they have played in the past but the economic future to which we can aspire.
By the 1940s, Puerto Rico was going through difficult economic times. The devastating impact of hurricanes and the effects of the Great Depression were just some of the economic challenges facing the island. In response, the local leadership formulated Operation Bootstrap (“Manos a la Obra”), which was conceptualized as a project aimed at economic transformation through industrialization and external investment, promoting the export of locally finished products. As part of that project, the Government of Puerto Rico approved for the first time an industrial incentives’ law that allowed for a ten-year exemption from income and property taxes applicable to the establishment of new industries, the expansion of existing production operations and the construction of hotel facilities. This exemption also included taxes on the acquisition of machinery and raw materials, and went hand in hand with a federal tax exemption for corporations that invested on the island.
“Manos a la Obra” caused accelerated economic growth that led to the creation of thousands of jobs and the establishment of hundreds of factories from all kinds of industrial sectors. Although looking back, the decision to not include agriculture as part of the economic push may now seem questionable, it is undeniable that “Manos a la Obra” achieved an economic transformation with dramatic results that quickly caught the attention of the rest of the world. To illustrate, by 1949, the U.S. Department of Commerce estimated that nearly 2,000 manufacturing establishments on the island employed some 55,000 Puerto Ricans. By 1967, that number rose to more than 120,000.
In the mid-70s, a review of the tax system in the United States included the creation of Section 936 of the federal internal revenue code, which granted companies established on the Island a tax credit against their federal tax obligation equivalent to the income generated by commercial activities or businesses carried out on or from the island.
As a tool to advance economic growth, Section 936 yielded benefits for the Island and that gave continuity to the industrialization project of Puerto Rico, promoted the local injection of capital, the transfer of technology and knowledge, as well as the creation of increasingly better paid jobs in the industrial and professional services sectors.
We now face a new set of economic challenges, including maintaining economic growth after the debt restructuring process. Puerto Rico has a new tool that can open the door to a new economic transformation that leads to growth and stability, this time in a diversified and balanced way, incorporating sectors such as technology, services, finance, tourism, real estate, and agriculture itself.
Act 60 of 2019, which was approved by the local government in 2019, goes beyond previous local legislation in the area of incentives. Its purpose is to consolidate all existing tax benefits into a single code, eliminating all incentives deemed obsolete or that had little or no real and effective contribution to Puerto Rico’s economy. Before Law 60, there were approximately 76 different laws and programs, created between 1945 and 2019, that comprised the legal framework of Puerto Rico’s economic incentives.
Investments by individuals designated as resident investors under Act 60 (previously Act 22) in real estate and businesses on the island are presently estimated at over $4 billion and growing, according to the Performance of Incentive Programs report prepared by economic research firm Estudios Técnicos and commissioned by the DEDC in 2019. Planned capital investments were estimated at $678 million and the number of direct jobs created at over 4,400.
The incentives in the new code, available to local entrepreneurs, Puerto Rican professionals and investors, open the door to the return of professional and business talent to our island to create new startups or join existing companies. That process is already underway.
We have the opportunity to correct past mistakes and catapult our island into a new era of economic growth, building on our capabilities, knowledge, human resources, our culture, relationship with the United States and a privileged geographical location that unites the hemisphere.
