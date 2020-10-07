Let’s talk about the heart of any business and the most important element of success, human resources. Corporate success depends primarily on its personnel and their mental aptitude to perform. Many corporations include a comprehensive list of programs that are aimed at bettering the employee, from gym memberships to yoga and mental health services.
These programs are aimed at creating the right environment so the employee can feel good and ultimately perform at his/her best. While all of these programs are good, they are not enough.
Did you know that by eliminating external stressors such as bullying or other forms of bullying, you can increase your employee’s productivity?
The fact is that millions of employees that were victims of bullying in school continue to carry their insecurities throughout their adulthood and some of them could be your employees. What if I tell you that according to a 2017 study by the Workplace Bullying Institute, it was revealed that an estimated 60.3 million Americans have experienced workplace bullying?
Have you ever considered investing in growing a healthy generation that could safeguard a healthier business in the future? Current statistics by UNESCO revealed that 1 out of 4 children are victims of bullying in school. It’s not difficult to foresee the future of your business and how the consequences of bullying could directly affect your business due to the emotional unbalance of your employees, caused by stress, depression, anxiety and many other disorders that developed during their childhood and carried on through their adulthood.
Employee performance is directly linked to their mental health. As a parent that lived firsthand the horrible consequences of bullying, I am aware of how devastating bullying is.
I have experienced firsthand the consequences of bullying to the point of losing my child. I lost my 14-year-old son due to suicide. I couldn’t do anything because I didn’t know anything. The truth was hidden from me out of fear. My son Sebastian pretended everything was “cool” and “good,” but it was not. I wish I knew what my son was going through so that I could help him and empower him to overcome the situation. I couldn’t do any of it, simply because I didn’t know what was going on in school.
After this tragedy, I decided to honor my son by turning my anger and sorrow into a positive new beginning. We created a nonprofit organization called 10-8 InService that aims to help instill strong fundamentals to help grow a healthy generation for the future. 10-8 InService is a community nonprofit organization dedicated to raising awareness and providing a support system for victims of bullying, cyberbullying and families that have lost a loved one due to suicide.
One of our programs is the “Grieving Alliance,” a virtual forum for individuals that have lost a loved one by suicide. Grieving Alliance offers training, mental health support and a forum for sharing grieving stories with others who are experiencing the same type of grief.
The second is an educational program geared towards students (Elementary, Middle and High School) and community groups with the purpose of raising awareness, developing leadership skills and empowering our students with the right tools to prevent, manage and report bullying and cyberbullying. The program focuses on the importance of avoiding suicidal thoughts and strengthening the student’s mental health. This program offers the participants the opportunity to compete for the Golden Star Award.
As a nonprofit organization, we are constantly looking for sponsors that believe in growing a healthy generation for healthier business. Visit our website: www.10-8inservice.org or email us at: info@10-8inservice.org.
