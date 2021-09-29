I was sitting in the back of my mom’s car on the way home one afternoon when she taught me a song:
¡”Mamá! ¡Borinquen me llama!
¡Este país no es el mío!
Borinquen es pura flama,
¡y aquí me muero de frío”!
[Mother, Borinquen calls me/This is not my country/Borinquen is pure flame/ and here I am freezing to death!]
Excitedly, she called my dad to have me sing him my new song over the phone (and knowing myself, I probably refused. The battle against performing on command was constant. I was a diva who refused to work for free). For me it was just a song whose lyrics I barely understood beyond their literal meaning. For my mother, who for much of my childhood talked of going back to Puerto Rico, I think her delight in my learning the song came not just from her own homesickness, but in her desire to have her own children associate Puerto Rico with home, even if it was not where we lived - to share a connection to the island she missed so much.
I thought of this song as my plane touched down in the San Juan airport a few weeks ago, apprehensive of what I would find after to many years away. I had made that journey countless times, frequently enough to only barely notice the subtle changes that came with each visit. I don’t remember when we stopped clapping upon arrival (a practice that I am in the minority in wholeheartedly defending). It must have been around 2001, Post-9/11, when my grandfather could no longer stand right at the gate so that we could see him when we disembarked. Over the years my visits became less frequent as both my personal life and the situation on the island generally made visiting more complicated, and it had been my first time landing at the airport in a few years.
This time around the crowds of families waiting excitedly for their loved ones to clear the baggage claim area were nowhere to be seen, save for a couple of people, replaced instead by a COVID checkpoint and healthcare workers that I’m told people call “Los Minions” because of their yellow and blue uniforms. As a kid I would wait with my mother and brother for what seemed like eternity in the pickup area, standing on my tiptoes to see if I could spot my Abuela circling the airport to pick us up, desperate for the respite of the car A/C and maybe a Happy Meal once we made the one hour journey to Ponce.
This time around, I wandered around a strangely desolate airport pickup area following the signs to meet Erik the Uber driver at the rideshare area. I used to say that you could blindfold me and I would recognize that airport just by the smell of the hot air and humidity the second you step out the automatic doors. If it weren’t for the sound of the coquis and the blast of humidity, I’m not sure I would have immediately recognized this place I had passed through a million times before.
Visiting Puerto Rico for the first time in a while felt like going to a class reunion and bumping into a good looking ex. When did you become so beautiful? Or were you always this way and I just was too stupid to notice? I’m happy for you but damn, it does hurt a little. Immigrants and their children (or whatever you would classify Puerto Ricans in the mainland who, technically speaking, are not immigrants) dine out on nostalgia. The same place we would often complain was too hot, too congested, too chaotic now looked fresh and lush. It’s sadly the moment you stop taking a place for granted and the nostalgia kicks in that that place stops being your home.
Homesickness is a longing for a home far away from you, but nostalgia for a place is mourning something that no longer exists. Long after the familial ties are gone and the mother tongue is rendered useless, we cling on to whatever stimulus transports us back - a favorite dessert, the smell of a specific perfume, the opening bars of a favorite song. Even the song my mother taught me speaks of a good plate of arroz con pollo and a decent cup of coffee like other songs bemoan the loss of a great lover.
