Thousands defied fear and went up and down the cobblestoned streets of Old San Juan, shaking off disbelief of the shattering earthquake and aftershocks that continue to affect the southern part of our island. Amongst conflict and controversy, the government clashed on deciding if the traditional “Fiestas de la Calle San Sebastian” should take place while the earth continued to rumble.
The impact on the economy was the main reason for San Juan Mayor Carmen Yulín Cruz to stand her ground and give it the go-ahead, while the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture would have preferred to delay the artisan’s festival unto the end of February. These are tough decisions in trying times. We hope these decisions were made with precaution, safety and economic development in mind, setting political differences aside.
Growth usually happens after tough times, and we must learn from the lessons of “La SanSe 2020.” The the success of the 50th anniversary of this grand festival has proven that culture is a powerhouse when it comes to our economy.
The economic trickle-down effect of artists, musicians, restaurants, bars, suppliers and many others was stronger than fear. Even though thousands flooded the streets of the old city, attendance was not at its highest point. Nonetheless, carrying on with the event saved us from yet another blow to our fragile economy, specifically that of Old San Juan.
The Tourism Company estimated that over 40,000 cruise ship passengers arrived during that weekend alone. Videos of tourists dancing “perreo” to the rhythm of urban reggaeton music down in the barrio of La Perla helped the “SanSe” retain its status as the most important January festival on the planet, as established by the National Geographic magazine in 2013.
Conservative estimates establish that the economic impact of tourist that flee from the harshness of winter to dance on our historic streets during that weekend is close to $5 million. This figure does not take into account the locals that come from different towns to stay in area hotels, eat, drink and dance, helping move the economy even further.
Even though the Institute of Puerto Rican Culture formally postponed its artisan’s festival, traditionally celebrated within “La SanSe”, artists managed to sneak into corners of the event to sell the goods they had been working on throughout the year. We must not see this postponement as a scheme to dilute “La SanSe,” but as a precaution and an opportunity to celebrate yet another festival that will assist in moving the economy of the battered old city.
Culture is one of our greatest assets. The recent news that the National Council for the Arts is celebrating its annual meeting in Puerto Rico in October, is very encouraging. We must give our utmost support to cultural events.
During the weekend of Feb. 27 to March 1, we have the opportunity to give the economy another breather. Let the music, art and culture strengthen our economy and bring us together. God bless our resiliency and ability to smile and enjoy ourselves even in the toughest of times!
